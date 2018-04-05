Salman Khan in jail: Rs 1,000 Cr rides on him in Bollywood

Mumbai: Jodhpur court has found actor Salman Khan guilty in the 1998 blackbuck poaching case while acquitting actors Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre, Tabu and Neelam who had accompanied him in that ill-fated hunting trip 20 years ago.

After the verdict, the actor’s lawyers argued Salman Khan be placed on probation or given a mild sentence. The maximum punishment for this offence is six years. The blackbuck is an endangered species, protected under Section 51 of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972.

The court has decided upon a two-year jail sentence for the actor, which makes him eligible for bail.

Salman Khan is the main accused in the killing of two rare blackbucks in Bhagoda ki Dhani in Kankani village near Jodhpur on the intervening night of October 1-2, 1998, during the shooting of Hum Saath Saath Hain.

The actor faced charges under Section 51 of the Wildlife (Protection) Act and the other actors were charged under Section 51 read with Section 149 (unlawful assembly) of the Indian Penal Code.

Maximum punishment under Section 51 is for a period of six years.

The killing took place near a Bishnoi village. The Bishnois are passionate about protecting the animals. On hearing the gunshots, the villagers had come out running and some were among the 28 witnesses who were interrogated in the probe. The villagers chased the Gypsy the actors were riding with their bikes after finding the carcasses of the dead animals at the spot.

Salman Khan's conviction ensures he leaves at risk, a net worth that includes projects in films, television and brand endorsements. Here’s what is at risk:

His net worth in 2017 alone was Rs 1,480 crore. The superstar, according to recent reports, earns Rs 65.47 lakhs per day.

Salman Khan's 1,000 crores through films:

‘Race 3’ – Rs 120 crore

‘Bharat’ – Rs 210 crore

‘Kick 2’ – Rs 200 crores

‘Dabangg 3’ – Rs 110 crore

‘No Entry Mein Entry’ – Rs 50 crore

‘Partner 2’ – Rs 60 crore

‘Sher Khan’ – Rs 65 crore

‘Loveratri’ (producer, Salman Khan Films) – Rs 22 to Rs 150 crore

Apart from that, Salman Khan has also been linked to Tiger sequel (made on a budget of approximately Rs 250 crore), Remo’s next (maybe Varun-Katrina film) and also has a cameo in Isabelle Kaif and Sooraj Pancholi starrer Time To Dance.

On television, Salman is reportedly charging Rs 78 crore for Dus Ka Dum. Even though it has not yet been announced, but Salman Khan is most likely to be roped in for Bigg Boss 12 too. He reportedly charged Rs 11 crore per episode for Bigg Boss 11.

Salman Khan’s net worth in the advertising industry however has dropped since he opted out of big brands and has now become picky when it comes to endorsements. He was also the face of ‘Swacch Bharat’ for anti-open defecation.

Apart from all those ventures, Salman’s Being Human earns approximately Rs 20.02 crore profit every year.

The verdict has also upset Salman’s fans, since the actor has become a ‘heart of gold’ for them and they just refuse to believe that Bhai would be involved in the act of killing.