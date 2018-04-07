search on deccanchronicle.com
New rail line will soon link India and Nepal: PM Modi

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Apr 7, 2018, 2:00 pm IST
Updated Apr 7, 2018, 2:00 pm IST
Nepal PM KP Sharma Oli said, 'We want to have trust-based relationship between the two neighbours.'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) and Nepal PM KP Sharma Oli (L) issued a joint press statement on Saturday afternoon. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
New Delhi: Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli who is on a three-day visit to India, received a ceremonial welcome at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Saturday. Prime Minister Oli arrived in Delhi on Friday and was received at the airport by Home Minister Rajnath Singh. He met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday evening.

This is PM Oli's first visit to the country after he took charge as the prime minister for the second term in February.

 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Nepal PM KP Sharma Oli issued a joint press statement on Saturday afternoon.

Here's what Prime Minister Narendra Modi said during the joint press statements in New Delhi:

  • We (India) will continue to support Nepal as per that country's priorities
  • We have agreed to expedite implementation of all connectivity projects
  • We have agreed on new railway line to link Kathmandu with India
  • India and Nepal have close ties in defence and security. We will work together to stop misuse of our open border
  • In our meetings over the last two days, Prime Minister KP Oli told me about Nepal's economic progress and inclusive development
  • I believe my motto of Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas and Mr Oli's motto of Samriddh Nepal, Sukhi Nepal are complimentary
  • Both of us (PM Modi and his Nepali counterpart PM Oli) are working for the prosperity and well-being our citizens
  • I assured him (PM Oli) India will continue to be a strong partner for Nepal
  • I have assured Nepal PM Oli that India will cooperate in Nepal's economic and social development

Ahead of the joint press statement Prime Minister of Nepal KP Sharma Oli and PM Modi inaugurated India-Nepal petroleum products pipeline from Delhi.

Here's what Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli said during the joint press statement in New Delhi:

  • We want to have trust-based relationship between the two neighbours
  • I have invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to pay a visit to Nepal at the earliest convenient time. I am hopeful that the visit will take place soon
  • I remember sharing this podium with Modiji two years ago. Since then Nepal has experienced great transformation
  • I have come to India with a mission to enhance our relations to newer heights commensurate with the realities of the 21st century
  • We want to create a model relationship. A relationship that is cherished forever
  • I would like to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his kind words. I fully reciprocate his sentiments in importance of Nepal India friendship
  • Nepal has now completed a very crucial transition phase after three tiers of elections. During this transitional juncture we need support and cooperation of our friends
  • Nepal attaches great importance to its relations with India. Our countries have historical ties, have many things to offer to each other
  • Inter dependence takes many forms between our countries. Relations between neighbours are different than others. They rest on principles of equality and justice
  • I congratulate India on its development and progress in the last two decades.  

Tags: narendra modi, kp sharma oli, modi-oli joint press statement
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


More From Current Affairs

Govt did nothing for community: Another Dalit BJP MP from UP writes to Modi

A Dalit BJP MP from Uttar Pradesh's Nagina, Yashwant Singh, wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and accused the Central government of ignoring the Dalits of the country. (Photo: File)

MP woman goes to file rape complaint with 4-month-old foetus in bag

SSP Satna VD Pandey said that they initiated an investigation into the matter and will soon nab the perpetrators. (Photo: ANI)

False promise of job: Hyderabad woman sold to sheikh in UAE, returns home

Instead of Dubai, the agent sent her to Sharjah in United Arab Emirates, where she was initially confined in an office. (Photo: File | Representational)

Ahead of panchayat polls, 75-yr-old CPIM leader attacked in WB

Acharia, 75, was indiscriminately thrown to the ground and bashed with sticks, following which he had to be admitted to the intensive care unit. (Photo: Twitter | @cpimspeak)

Salman Khan bail plea: Hearing over, judge to pronounce order after lunch

The Jodhpur court, on Thursday, sentenced Salman Khan to five years in prison after it found him guilty of killing two blackbucks in 1998. (Photo: Deccan Chronicle)
