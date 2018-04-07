Arun Jaitley to undergo kidney transplant surgery at AIIMS

Jaitley tweeted earlier this week that he was suffering from kidney related problems and infections and that his treatment would be determined by his doctors. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley will enter hospital on Saturday for kidney transplant surgery, two officials said.

Jaitley tweeted earlier this week that he was suffering from kidney related problems and infections and that his treatment would be determined by his doctors.

Also Read: Arun Jaitley says he's being treated for kidney related ailments, infections

“Jaitley will be admitted to AIIMS (All India Institute of Medical Sciences) early morning tomorrow for kidney operation. All formalities are almost over,” a source in his office said. A source at the government-run facility confirmed the planned surgery.

Jaitley, 65, is a prominent member of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s inner circle. In 2014, he had a gastric bypass operation to keep his diabetes in check.