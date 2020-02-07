Nation Current Affairs 07 Feb 2020 MEA steps up efforts ...
MEA steps up efforts to fetch 21 Malayalis

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 7, 2020, 12:45 am IST
Updated Feb 7, 2020, 12:45 am IST
MEA steps up efforts to fetch 21 Malayalis
Of the 21 medical students of Dalian University, 15 are girls and they decided to return to India after the area in which they were residing witnessed a significant increase in the number of cases.
 Of the 21 medical students of Dalian University, 15 are girls and they decided to return to India after the area in which they were residing witnessed a significant increase in the number of cases.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The ministry of external affairs on Thursday initiated steps to bring back 21 Malayali students who are stranded in China following the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Efforts are being made to evacuate the students who are stranded at Kunming airport in China.

 

Of the 21 medical students of Dalian University, 15 are girls and they decided to return to India after the area in which they were residing witnessed a significant increase in the number of cases.

According to reports, the students could not return earlier as their visas were to be renewed. They got their visas renewed the other day. Subsequently they decided to return on a Scoot Airlines flight
via Singapore on February 3.

However, when the students reached the airport they were told that only Singapore nationals were permitted to board the flight.

This was due to the ban imposed on the arrival of foreign nationals from China in Singapore.

