World, Asia

21 Kerala medical students stuck in Chinese airport

DECCAN CHRONICLE | SMITHA N
Published Feb 6, 2020, 2:35 pm IST
Updated Feb 6, 2020, 2:47 pm IST
The students were told that except Singapore citizens, no foreign nationals from China could board the flight
Travellers wearing protective face masks at the departure area of Suvarnabhumi International Airport in Bangkok. AFP photo
A 21-member group of Kerala medical students studying in Dalian Medical University, China is stuck at Kunming international airport. It is learnt that though the students booked tickets to return to India, via Singapore, the airline and airport authorities denied them permission to board the flight. The students were told that except Singapore citizens, no foreign nationals from China had permission to board the flight.

The students came to know about the ban on foreign nationals in Singapore only after reaching the airport, as per a report in Manorama.

 

“Though we wanted to return to Kerala early, the journey was delayed due to the visa extension procedures. Our visa was to expire on February 28 hence we had to wait until its extension procedure was completed. After getting the visa, we booked tickets in Scoot Airlines from Kunming to Singapore and from there to Thiruvananthapuram. The University authorities permitted us to move out after submitting written agreement that we won’t return to the university hostel. So we can’t go back,” said a student.

In the wake of coronavirus epidemic, only a few passenger flights are operating from Kunming airport. The students have sought the help of Indian authorities to return to Kerala.

Tags: china coronavirus, kerala coronavirus, kerala students, indians in wuhan, kerala students in china


Apple AirPods Pro review: Superior design meets great sound!

The AirPods Pro is designed to perfection and has the Apple ethos running through every single bit of it.
 

Google Takeout bug sent some of your intimate videos to strangers

The company said that less than 0.01 percent of Google Photos users attempting Takeout requests were affected.
 

Unacademy encourages youth to join armed forces; live classes by ex-defence officials

Unacademy as a company provides these educators with an opportunity to not only earn a livelihood, but also share their knowledge with millions of aspirants.
 

SpiceJet dismisses data breach report of 1.2 million passengers

SpiceJet dismisses security lapse findings. (Photo: ANI)
 

Facebook will remove content with misinformation about coronavirus

Content with false claims or conspiracy theories will also be removed. (Photo: ANI)
 

Radical new iPhone leaks; will send shockwaves across Indian smartphone industry

The new research note indicates that Apple will reintroduce Touch ID in an all-new iPhone by integrating it in the power button. (Photo: Roland Quandt)
