21 Kerala medical students stuck in Chinese airport

A 21-member group of Kerala medical students studying in Dalian Medical University, China is stuck at Kunming international airport. It is learnt that though the students booked tickets to return to India, via Singapore, the airline and airport authorities denied them permission to board the flight. The students were told that except Singapore citizens, no foreign nationals from China had permission to board the flight.

The students came to know about the ban on foreign nationals in Singapore only after reaching the airport, as per a report in Manorama.

“Though we wanted to return to Kerala early, the journey was delayed due to the visa extension procedures. Our visa was to expire on February 28 hence we had to wait until its extension procedure was completed. After getting the visa, we booked tickets in Scoot Airlines from Kunming to Singapore and from there to Thiruvananthapuram. The University authorities permitted us to move out after submitting written agreement that we won’t return to the university hostel. So we can’t go back,” said a student.

In the wake of coronavirus epidemic, only a few passenger flights are operating from Kunming airport. The students have sought the help of Indian authorities to return to Kerala.