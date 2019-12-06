'What would cops do...': Swati Maliwal on encounter of T'gana rape accused

"At least these men will no longer be living on taxpayers' money the way Nirbhaya convicts have been doing for the past seven years," she said. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: After all four accused in the rape and murder of a woman veterinarian in Telangana were killed in an encounter, Delhi Commission for Women chairperson Swati Maliwal said 'what will police do if rapists try to escape from custody'.

"What will the police do if rapists try to escape. That is exactly why we are requesting the Centre to create a strong system in the country so that rapists who were committing such heinous crimes need to be given death penalty after all kinds of court procedures," Maliwal said while speaking to ANI.

She said if the system was not strong then the police of this country would "repeat these kinds of incidents much more".

"At least these men will no longer be living on taxpayers' money the way Nirbhaya convicts have been doing for the past seven years," she said.

Speaking about her hunger strike against rape incidents in the country, she said: "The hunger strike has entered 4th day and would continue until the Centre meets the demand to create a strong system of deterrence punishment to rapists in this country."

All four accused in the rape and murder of the veterinarian in Telangana were killed in an encounter with the police when the accused tried to escape while being taken to the crime spot, police said on Friday morning.

The doctor was brutally gang-raped and killed by four persons before they burnt her body in Shamshabad area on November 27. The four accused were in judicial custody at Cherlapally Central Jail in Hyderabad.

