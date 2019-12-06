Happy with punishment: Nirbhaya's mom on encounter of T'gana rape accused

“Police has done a great job and I demand that no action should be taken against the police personnel.' she said. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: Minutes after the police informed that all four accused in Hyderabad veterinarian's rape and murder case were killed in an encounter on Friday, Asha Devi, Nirbhaya's mother said she was extremely happy with this punishment.

“Police has done a great job and I demand that no action should be taken against the police personnel. I have been running from pillar to post for the last 7 years. I appeal to the justice system of this country and the government, that Nirbhaya's culprits must be hanged to death, at the earliest,” she added.

