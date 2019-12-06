Nation Current Affairs 06 Dec 2019 Happy with punishmen ...
Happy with punishment: Nirbhaya's mom on encounter of T'gana rape accused

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | Edited by : GARGI CHAUDHRY
Published Dec 6, 2019, 9:18 am IST
Updated Dec 6, 2019, 9:29 am IST
'I appeal to justice system and government, that Nirbhaya's culprits must be hanged to death, at the earliest,' Asha Devi said.
“Police has done a great job and I demand that no action should be taken against the police personnel.' she said. (Photo: ANI)
 "Police has done a great job and I demand that no action should be taken against the police personnel.' she said. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: Minutes after the police informed that all four accused in Hyderabad veterinarian's rape and murder case were killed in an encounter on Friday, Asha Devi, Nirbhaya's mother said she was extremely happy with this punishment.

Read | All 4 accused in Hyd veterinarian's rape, murder case killed in encounter

 

“Police has done a great job and I demand that no action should be taken against the police personnel. I have been running from pillar to post for the last 7 years. I appeal to the justice system of this country and the government, that Nirbhaya's culprits must be hanged to death, at the earliest,” she added.  

 

Tags: telangana rape and murder case, crime, crime against women, 2012 gangrape and murder case, nirbhaya case
Location: India, Delhi


