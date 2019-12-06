Rape convicts under POCSO shouldn't have right to file mercy plea: Prez

He was addressing a national convention on 'empowerment of women for social transformation' at the headquarters of the Brahma Kumaris. (Photo: ANI)

Mount Abu: President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday said "demonic" attacks on women have shaken the conscience of the country and much remains to be done on the subject of women safety.

He added that those convicted under the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act should not be allowed to file mercy petition.

"Women's safety is a very serious issue. A lot of work has been done on this subject but much remains to be done. Incidents of demonic attack on girls shake the conscience of the country. "It is the responsibility of every parent to instil among boys the feeling of respect for women," Kovind said here.

#WATCH "Women safety is a serious issue. Rape convicts under POCSO Act should not have right to file mercy petition. Parliament should review mercy petitions,"President Ram Nath Kovind at an event in Sirohi, Rajasthan pic.twitter.com/0noGCUaNhQ — ANI (@ANI) December 6, 2019

He was addressing a national convention on 'empowerment of women for social transformation' at the headquarters of the Brahma Kumaris here.

Read: MHA recommends rejection of Nirbhaya rapist's mercy plea, file sent to Prez

The President stressed that a society based on equality and harmony could only be possible by empowering women.

Read: All 4 accused in Hyderabad vet's rape and murder shot dead in encounter

Kovind said the theme of this national conference is very relevant and Brahma Kumaris are carrying out empowerment of women for social change in the true sense.

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.