Fever surveys across TS to curb diseases

Ministers KTR (left) and Harish Rao have directed officials to conduct house-to-house fever surveys in all municipalities including the GHMC to curb dengue as well as other vector-borne diseases. — DC Image

Hyderabad: In light of dengue cases in the state more than tripling from 542 in July to 1,827 in August, ministers Harish Rao and K.T. Rama Rao have directed officials to conduct house-to-house fever surveys in all municipalities including the GHMC to curb dengue as well as other vector-borne diseases.

In a review meeting held with municipal department officials on Monday, the ministers asked them to vaccinate as many people as possible with booster doses against Covid-19. Harish Rao asked GHMC’s zonal and deputy commissioners to check which wards have the highest number of dengue cases and prepare a special plan for their prevention.

He said dengue testing kits have been made available in basti dawakhanas for diagnosis of dengue cases and if anyone gets fever, they should immediately go to a Dawakhana and get treatment. Free tests and treatment is provided at the clinics. He attributed the rise in cases to increased testing.