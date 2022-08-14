  
First swine flu positive case reported from Adilabad

Published Aug 14, 2022, 1:18 am IST
Updated Aug 14, 2022, 1:18 am IST
Viral fevers are high among adults in Adilabad compared to other districts. People are demanding proper chlorination and removal of garbage dumps from all stretches. (Representational Photo/AP)
ADILABAD: Adilabad town reported its first swine flu case amid fears that there could be many more suffering from its symptoms. The actual figures are not being revealed by the authorities in order to avoid the spread of panic, opine many people.

Viral fevers have gripped municipalities and villages in the erstwhile Adilabad district because of poor sanitation, which was exposed by the recent floods.

Deccan Chronicle was the first to hint at possible swine flu cases in the district.

The Institute of Preventive Medicine (IPM), Hyderabad confirmed the first swine flu positive case after it examined the blood samples sent for investigation by Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) here.

It is believed the medical and health department was not conducting swine flu tests on all patients undergoing treatment for viral fevers.

Meanwhile, many patients admitted in RIMS and private hospitals have been complaining of body pains and severe fever.

 

