What happened in Kashmir can happen in your state tomorrow: Ramachandra Guha

Guha said, 'This is not an issue about Kashmir alone. This is not an issue about alienation alone. I would like every Indian to reflect on the arbitrary misuse of state power.' (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Noted historian Ramachandra Guha on Monday criticised the way in which the BJP-ruled central government scrapped Article 370 which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

According to NDTV report, Guha said, “This is not an issue about Kashmir alone. This is not an issue about alienation alone. I would like every Indian to reflect on the arbitrary misuse of state power. An entire population of 12 million is shut out from a decision that's supposed to be in their interests. What happened in Kashmir today could happen in your state tomorrow unless you are vigilant enough to protect the constitution.”

He also slammed President Ram Nath Kovind and said that he should not have passed the order in such “haste”.

"When a very complex order or a proposal by the government comes to you, it's obligatory for the President to consider it, to reflect upon it, to return it, especially when it is juxtaposed by the news that the Valley is shut down, former chief ministers are placed under house arrest, and landlines and mobiles have been completely obliterated. I think the President acted in haste and unwisely," Guha added.

Back in the Valley, three prominent leaders --- Mehbooba Mufti, Omar Abdullah and Sajjad Lone were placed under house arrest on early Monday morning.