Unnao rape survivor's lawyer airlifted to Delhi

PTI
Published Aug 6, 2019, 12:32 pm IST
Updated Aug 6, 2019, 12:32 pm IST
According to the KGMU administration, the lawyer was not on ventilator but was still in a serious condition and is in 'coma'.
The victim and her lawyer suffered critical injuries on July 28 when the car, in which they and two others were travelling, was hit by a truck in Raebareli. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
Lucknow: The lawyer of the Unnao rape survivor, who suffered critical injuries in a car-truck collision last week, was airlifted to New Delhi on Tuesday following Supreme Court directives in this regard.

"The lawyer was sent to New Delhi special air ambulance. He has left the King George's Medical University (KGMU), where he was undergoing treatment to airport from where he will be taken to New Delhi for better treatment," District Magistrate Kaushal Raj Sharma said. According to the KGMU administration, the lawyer was not on ventilator but was still in a serious condition and is in "coma".

 

The rape survivor was on Monday airlifted through an air ambulance. The victim and her lawyer suffered critical injuries on July 28 when the car, in which they and two others were travelling, was hit by a truck in Raebareli.

Read | Unnao rape survivor shifted to Delhi's AIIMS, security beefed up at hospital

Two of her relatives were killed in the accident. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which has taken over the probe into the accident, booked 10 people for murder, including BJP legislator Kuldeep Singh Sengar, who is already in jail, charged with the rape of the Unnao woman when she was a minor in 2017.

The apex court had directed to shift the injured to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi for better care, as she was still critical.

