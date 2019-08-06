Nation Current Affairs 06 Aug 2019 Unnao rape survivor ...
Unnao rape survivor shifted to Delhi's AIIMS, security beefed up at hospital

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Aug 6, 2019, 10:30 am IST
Updated Aug 6, 2019, 10:30 am IST
The woman has accused expelled BJP lawmaker Kuldeep Singh Sengar of raping her at his residence in 2017.
Hours before the survivor’s arrival, CRPF and Delhi Police personnel had reached the AIIMS trauma centre to make security arrangements and the public was asked to vacate the space near its entrance. (Photo: File)
New Delhi: The Unnao rape survivor who was critically injured in road accident on July 28 was shifted from Lucknow and admitted to AIIMS trauma centre on Monday. According to IANS report, authorities in AIIMS, along with Delhi Police, beefed up security at the trauma centre.

A Delhi Police official said, “The injured patient was flown from Lucknow to be admitted in AIIMS trauma care. On the advice of the doctors of AIIMS, the journey of the ambulance carrying the injured person was facilitated by providing free passage. The ambulance left T-1 airport at 9 pm and reached AIIMS at 9.18 pm."

 

The rape survivor, who was being treated at Lucknow's King George Medical University was air-lifted to Delhi, on the Supreme Court's order after her doctors described her condition as "critical but stable". The doctors also said she had contracted pneumonia.

Earlier on Monday, doctors at the King George's Medical University said that her condition was "improving" and that the process of taking her off the ventilator had begun.

The woman has accused expelled BJP lawmaker Kuldeep Singh Sengar of raping her at his residence in 2017. He was recently expelled from the party after the Supreme Court took up the case, and ordered that the trial be shifted to Delhi.

