PM shares Shah's speech on Article 370, calls it 'extensive, insightful'

Published Aug 6, 2019, 8:34 am IST
Updated Aug 6, 2019, 8:46 am IST
PM Modi shared a link of the Home Minister's speech, which is more than 45 minutes in duration, on YouTube from his official Twitter handle.
Ahead of the Parliament address, Amit Shah held an hour-long meeting with Modi on Monday morning. (Photo: File)
 Ahead of the Parliament address, Amit Shah held an hour-long meeting with Modi on Monday morning. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed Home Minister Amit Shah's speech on Article 370 in Parliament on Monday, saying it was "extensive and insightful".

PM Modi shared a link of the Home Minister's speech, which is more than 45 minutes in duration, on YouTube from his official Twitter handle and urged his followers to hear the audio clip, reported IANS.

 

"Home Minister @AmitShah Ji's speech in the Rajya Sabha was extensive and insightful. It accurately highlighted the monumental injustices of the past and coherently presented our vision for the sisters and brothers of J&K. Do hear," Modi tweeted.

Read | Special status gone, J&K (Reorganisation) Bill passed in RS

Shah single-handedly steered the entire process of seeing through the bill to reorganise the state of Jammu and Kashmir in the Parliament. Ahead of the Parliament address, Amit Shah held an hour-long meeting with Modi on Monday morning.

...
Small airplane lands on busy highway; halts before red light as police dashcam rolls

A small plane was landed on a busy stretch of road in Washington on Thursday, shocking commuters. (Photo: AP/ video screengrab)
 

