Farooq Abdullah neither under detention nor arrest: Amit Shah in LS

New Delhi: Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah is neither under detention nor arrest and he is at his home of his own will, Home Minister Amit Shah informed Lok Sabha on Tuesday. He made these remarks when Supriya Sule (NCP) said Abdullah used to sit next to him in the House.

She said he is not in House and his voice is not being heard. "He is neither under detention nor under arrest. He is at his home on his own will," Shah said. When Sule wondered whether the National conference leader was unwell, Shah said it was up to the doctors to say. "I can't carry out the treatment, it was up to doctors," he said.

The House is debating a motion to abrogate provisions of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir and a bill to split the state into two union territories.