Where is Farooq Abdullah? DMK's Dayanidhi Maran asks Lok Sabha Speaker

ANI
Published Aug 6, 2019, 1:52 pm IST
Updated Aug 6, 2019, 1:52 pm IST
According to sources, Farooq Abdullah is unwell and is at his residence.
'You as a Speaker should protect the members. You should be neutral,' Maran said in the lower house of the Parliament. (Photo: ANI)
 'You as a Speaker should protect the members. You should be neutral,' Maran said in the lower house of the Parliament. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP Dayanidhi Maran on Tuesday raised the absence of Farooq Abdullah, the lawmaker from Srinagar, as the Lok Sabha debated the government's resolution to abrogate Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

"Farooq Abdullah, a member of this House, is missing. He is arrested and we have no intimation. You as a Speaker should protect the members. You should be neutral," Maran said in the lower house of the Parliament.

 



Reading out from the rule book, the DMK leader also reiterated rules 230 and 231 of the Lok Sabha pertaining to the procedure for the arrest of a member of the Parliament.

The House was discussing the Jammu and Kashmir (Reorganisation) Bill, 2019 moved by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Several leaders were allegedly put under 'house arrest' amid prevailing tensed situation over the scrapping of Article 370 of the Constitution that conferred special status to Jammu and Kashmir.






