search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Received threat calls, SMS warning not to appear for bail hearing: Salman's lawyer

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Apr 6, 2018, 11:40 am IST
Updated Apr 6, 2018, 11:55 am IST
Despite warnings Salman Khan's lawyer, Mahesh Bora reached the Jodhpur sessions court on Friday morning with his 51-page bail application.
Salman Khan lawyer Mahesh Bora today said he has received threat calls on Thursday warning him not to appear for the actor's bail plea in Jodhpur court on Friday. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
 Salman Khan lawyer Mahesh Bora today said he has received threat calls on Thursday warning him not to appear for the actor's bail plea in Jodhpur court on Friday. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Mumbai: Salman Khan lawyer Mahesh Bora today said he has received threat calls on Thursday warning him not to appear for the actor's bail plea in Jodhpur Sessions court on Friday.

"Yesterday I got threatening SMSes and internet calls warning me not to appear for Salman Khan in bail hearing today," Bora said.

 

Despite warnings Salman Khan's lawyer reached the Jodhpur sessions court on Friday morning with his 51-page bail application.

The Court has reserved the actor's bail plea order till Saturday.

Now, Salman Khan will have to spend one more night in Jodhpur Central jail before his bail plea is heard.

Read: One more night in jail for Salman Khan, court reserves bail for tomorrow

A Jodhpur court, on Thursday, convicted actor Salman Khan in the 1998 blackbuck poaching case, while the court has acquitted his co-actors - Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre, Tabu and Neelam Kothari - who went on a hunt after spending the day shooting for their film, Hum Saath Saath Hain.

The other actors were acquitted for lack of evidence.

The Bollywood superstar spent his first night at Jodhpur Central Jail as Qaidi (prisoner) number 106, after the court found him guilty of killing two endangered blackbuck 20 years ago.

While delivering the verdict on Thursday in the blackbuck poaching case, the judge said, "The way the accused killed two innocent black bucks in violation of the wildlife laws...he is a film star, people emulate him... there has been a rise in poaching incidents, so leniency is not justified."

Also Read: Sending Salman Khan to jail as people follow, look up to him: Judge

There is heavy security at the Jodhpur Central jail because of the superstar's presence. Salman Khan has been kept alone in cell and nobody is allowed to meet him. The actor has his own guards in jail.

Police said Salman Khan's family could meet him once a week, but given that his bail request is coming up, his lawyer can meet him anytime.

On the first night in the Jodhpur Central jail, actor Salman Khan had denied the dinner - dal, roti - served to him.

Also Read: Salman Khan refuses dal-roti dinner on first night in Jodhpur jail

Tags: mahesh bora, salman khan, blackbuck poaching case, threat calls
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Woman suffers deadly case of sun poisoning while on holiday

Woman suffers deadly effects of sun poisoning while on holiday. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Here are foods for healthy skin this summer

The most important part of your daily life. Drinking plenty of water keeps your hydrated, thus results in a blemish free you. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

UFC in car park? Conor McGregor hurls dolly at athletes' team bus, smashes window

Video of the incident clearly showed Conor McGregor hurling a dolly through a side window of the bus as it moved slowly in a car park at the Barclays Center in New York. (Photo: AP)
 

Feeling the heat? Try this recipe of Raspberry White Chocolate Mousse

Chef Choong Chew Loon, Royal China, New Delhi, shares his recipe for Raspberry White Chocolate Mousse for food lovers to give a try this summer.
 

India’s ICC World Cup 2011-winning team member has links with match-fixing syndicate?

It is learnt that a member of that Indian squad is being probed for his alleged links with the match-fixing syndicate which had organised a T20 tournament - Rajputana Premier League (RPL) – in Jaipur in July 2017. (Photo: AFP)
 

VSS Unity spaceship goes supersonic in its first flight

With the engine shut down, Unity coasted upward to an apogee of 84,271 feet (25,686 meters). (Photo: Virgin Galactic)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Salman Khan refuses dal-roti dinner on first night in Jodhpur jail

Jail superintendent said Salman Khan had a blood pressure issue when he came inside the jail and the doctor of the prison dispensary checked him. His blood pressure was later declared normal.(Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Chandrababu Naidu takes out cycle rally to press for Andhra special status

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu led the rally from Venkatapalem village to the State Secretariat in Amaravati. (Photo: ANI screengrab)

One more night in jail for Salman Khan, court reserves bail for tomorrow

Salman Khan was sentenced to five years in prison and was taken straight to the Jodhpur Central Jail from court after the verdict was announced. (Photo: PTI)

Nirav Modi in Hong Kong? Govt sends request for provisional arrest

An FIR was registered against Nirav Modi by the CBI for an alleged fraud worth several thousand crores in the Punjab National Bank two months ago. (Photo: File)

Yoga, Catholic faith cannot go together, says Kerala Church

In its report titled ‘Yoga and Catholic faith’, the commission headed by Bishop Mathew Kallarangat of Pala diocese, said yoga would help physical and mental health but the spiritual means in yoga would not gel with prayers and theological views of Catholic tradition. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham