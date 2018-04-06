search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Salman Khan refuses dal-roti dinner on first night in Jodhpur jail

PTI
Published Apr 6, 2018, 10:45 am IST
Updated Apr 6, 2018, 10:45 am IST
Salman Khan would be treated as a normal prisoner and no special treatment would be given to him.
Jail superintendent said Salman Khan had a blood pressure issue when he came inside the jail and the doctor of the prison dispensary checked him. His blood pressure was later declared normal.(Photo: ANI | Twitter)
 Jail superintendent said Salman Khan had a blood pressure issue when he came inside the jail and the doctor of the prison dispensary checked him. His blood pressure was later declared normal.(Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Jodhpur: Actor Salman Khan may be a heartthrob of millions, but at the Jodhpur Central Jail he is just Qaidi (prisoner) number 106 who was served simple dal-roti which he did not eat.

Salman Khan, who was sentenced on Thursday to five years in prison for killing two blackbucks about 20 year ago, has been kept in ward no. 2, adjacent to the cell of self-styled 'godman' and rape accused Asaram Bapu.

 

Read: Salman Khan gets 5-yr jail in blackbuck poaching case, other actors let off

Jail superintendent Vikram Singh, while briefing the media on the celebrity inmate, said Salman Khan would be treated as a normal prisoner and no special treatment would be given to him. He will have a simple wooden bed, a rug and a cooler in his cell, Singh said.

Also Read: Salman Khan, prisoner number 106, will spend night in Jodhpur jail barrack 2

"He (Khan) was given normal jail diet like Dal chapatti and the morning meal will include simple khichdi," he said.

Sources, however, said the Bollywood icon did not eat the jail food.

Jail superintendent Vikram Singh said the actor had a blood pressure issue when he came inside the jail and the doctor of the prison dispensary checked him. His blood pressure was later declared normal.

Also Read: Salman Khan in same jail as rape-accused Asaram Bapu

On the reported threat to Salman Khan by a gangster, Vikram Singh said, "We are thinking of keeping him with some other prisoners from tomorrow so that he is not alone considering the threat to him."

A local gangster had reportedly said he would kill Khan in Jodhpur.

Tags: salman khan, jodhpur central jail, 1998 blackbuck poaching case
Location: India, Rajasthan, Jodhpur




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Woman suffers deadly case of sun poisoning while on holiday

Woman suffers deadly effects of sun poisoning while on holiday. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Here are foods for healthy skin this summer

The most important part of your daily life. Drinking plenty of water keeps your hydrated, thus results in a blemish free you. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

UFC in car park? Conor McGregor hurls dolly at athletes' team bus, smashes window

Video of the incident clearly showed Conor McGregor hurling a dolly through a side window of the bus as it moved slowly in a car park at the Barclays Center in New York. (Photo: AP)
 

Feeling the heat? Try this recipe of Raspberry White Chocolate Mousse

Chef Choong Chew Loon, Royal China, New Delhi, shares his recipe for Raspberry White Chocolate Mousse for food lovers to give a try this summer.
 

India’s ICC World Cup 2011-winning team member has links with match-fixing syndicate?

It is learnt that a member of that Indian squad is being probed for his alleged links with the match-fixing syndicate which had organised a T20 tournament - Rajputana Premier League (RPL) – in Jaipur in July 2017. (Photo: AFP)
 

VSS Unity spaceship goes supersonic in its first flight

With the engine shut down, Unity coasted upward to an apogee of 84,271 feet (25,686 meters). (Photo: Virgin Galactic)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

For Andhra special status, Chandrababu Naidu takes out cycle rally

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu led the rally from Venkatapalem village to the State Secretariat in Amaravati. (Photo: ANI screengrab)

Salman Khan spends night in jail as prisoner no 106, bail hearing today

Salman Khan was sentenced to five years in prison and was taken straight to the Jodhpur Central Jail from court after the verdict was announced. (Photo: PTI)

Nirav Modi in Hong Kong? Govt sends request for provisional arrest

An FIR was registered against Nirav Modi by the CBI for an alleged fraud worth several thousand crores in the Punjab National Bank two months ago. (Photo: File)

Yoga, Catholic faith cannot go together, says Kerala Church

In its report titled ‘Yoga and Catholic faith’, the commission headed by Bishop Mathew Kallarangat of Pala diocese, said yoga would help physical and mental health but the spiritual means in yoga would not gel with prayers and theological views of Catholic tradition. (Photo: File)

IndiGo pulls out of race to acquire national carrier Air India

IndiGo had written to the civil aviation ministry expressing its interest to buy out Air India's flight operations, particularly the international services; however, such option was not available under the disinvestment plan. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham