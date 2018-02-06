Walk the talk: Siddaramaiah dares PM to act on corruption, presents 4 issues

Asking Modi to take a strong stand against corruption, Siddaramaiah laid down four major controversies for the PM to initiate his action. (Photo: PTI/File)

Bengaluru: Two days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi unleashed a barrage of criticism against the Congress government led by Siddaramaiah, terming it a '10 per cent commission' government, the Chief Minister on Tuesday attacked the Prime Minister asking him to perform what he preaches.

Siddaramaiah said that he was happy that the Prime Minister was talking about corruption and 'invited' him to 'walk the talk'.

Asking him to take a strong stand against corruption, Siddaramaiah laid down four major controversies for the PM to initiate his action.

The issues included appointment of Lok Pal, probe into Judge Loya's death, investigation into the astronomical rise of Amit Shah's son Jay Shah and the last one being the appointment of an untainted person as BJP's CM candidate in Karnataka.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah hit out at Modi on Monday, wondering aloud if the Prime Minister was morally fit to lead the country owing to "his bundle of lies and politically motivated baseless allegations."

Aware that the PM was preparing the pitch for the BJP campaign in the coming Assembly polls, the CM took him on head-on, saying people had expected him to speak on the Mahadayi row, "but there was no mention of the river water dispute in his speech".

"Modi should realise he is also the Prime Minister of the country. Instead, he made irresponsible allegations saying we were running a 10 per cent commission government. Let him produce documents to prove it. He should have instead asked former CM BS Yeddyurappa, who had gone to jail on corruption charges and was gracing the dais with him, what happened during his tenure,'' Siddaramaiah remarked caustically.

Karnataka Congress earlier on Monday questioned Modi on the issue of unemployment following the Prime Minister's 'TOP' acronym.

The swipe came following Modi's comment in a rally in Karnataka during which he said farmers are his top priority and described 'TOP' as tomato, onion and potato.

In response, the state Congress described the NDA govt as "Not Doing Anything!"

