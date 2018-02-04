search on deccanchronicle.com
Karnataka doesn't need Cong culture anymore, time for party to exit: Modi

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 4, 2018, 5:21 pm IST
Updated Feb 4, 2018, 7:03 pm IST
Narendra Modi was welcomed at the 'Parivarthan Yatra' rally by the state BJP chief BS Yeddyurappa.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing the 'Parivarthan Yatra' rally at Palace Grounds in Bengaluru. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing the 'Parivarthan Yatra' rally at Palace Grounds in Bengaluru. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Bengaluru: Congress is standing at the exit gate in Karnataka, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing the 'Parivarthan Yatra' rally at Palace Grounds in Bengaluru.

Upping the ante in attacking the ruling party, Modi said the countdown for Congress to make an exit in Karnataka has begun.

 

"The party has caused destruction and Karnataka doesn't need a Congress culture anymore," Modi further said while addressing the public rally.

Continuing his attempts to woo farmers, Modi said that the BJP has given ‘TOP’ priority to the farmers.

“…by TOP, I mean Tomato, Onion, Potato,” Modi explained.

The prime minister further made an appeal to support state BJP chief BS Yeddyurappa in the upcoming assembly polls and said, “In this budget, government has made a significant decision so that correct price of crops are given to farmers. If Yeddyurappa, son of a farmer, becomes chief minister of Karnataka, the projects for farmers will work at its best because Yeddurappa has farmer's best interest at heart.”

Taking the Congress government in Karnataka over the increasing crime rate in the state, Modi claimed, “While the world is talking about Ease of Doing Business, the BJP government is talking about Ease of Living, but the Karnataka government is talking about Ease of Doing Murder."

"Anyone who opposes them ends up losing their life. This is dangerous for democracy and shameful for state govt”, he added

Modi further attacked the Congress government over corruption and said there are serious allegations of corruption against Congress leaders in the state.

“Reports are coming about them (Congress leaders) demanding commission in several projects. I have been told that Karnataka govt is being recognised as 10 per cent govt as no work is possible without 10 per cent commission,” he added.

“Despite receiving a large amount of money from the Centre, have you seen any positive change in Karnataka?” Modi asked the supporters gathered.

Narendra Modi was welcomed at the 'Parivarthan Yatra' rally by state BJP chief Yeddyurappa.

Yeddyurappa took the opportunity to promise Modi that Karnataka would help the Prime Minister realise his dream of Congress-mukt Bharat.

Tags: congress, bjp, narendra modi, modi rally, bs yeddyurappa
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru




