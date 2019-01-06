search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Remarks on Mamata's PM prospects were made in jest: WB BJP chief

PTI
Published Jan 6, 2019, 5:27 pm IST
Updated Jan 6, 2019, 5:30 pm IST
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader also claimed that the chief minister was ahead in the race among Bengalis.
Extending his birthday wishes to the Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo, Ghosh Saturday said Banerjee 'needs to remain fit' because she was currently the only one who had the chance of becoming the first Bengali prime minister. (Photo: File)
 Extending his birthday wishes to the Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo, Ghosh Saturday said Banerjee 'needs to remain fit' because she was currently the only one who had the chance of becoming the first Bengali prime minister. (Photo: File)

Kolkata: In a U-turn, West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh Sunday said his remark on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s prime ministerial prospects was made in jest, even as the opposition claimed that the statement reflected a “tacit understanding” between the TMC and the saffron party.

Extending his birthday wishes to the Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo, Ghosh Saturday said Banerjee “needs to remain fit” because she was currently the only one who had the chance of becoming the first Bengali prime minister.

 

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader also claimed that the chief minister was ahead in the race among Bengalis.

Read: ‘If any Bengali has chance to be PM, it is Mamata Banerjee’: WB BJP chief

 “On Saturday, when reporters asked me whether I would like to make any comment on Mamata Banerjee, I just extended my best wishes to her. Whatever I said about her prime ministership was just a joke. I was joking as it was her birthday,” Ghosh said.

The Congress, however, said the statement was “sort of an admission” from the state BJP chief, who probably knew that the chances of the saffron party returning to power at the Centre after this year’s general election were “slim”.

 “The statement reflects two things -- a covert understanding between the BJP and the TMC, and that attempts to forge federal fronts are ploys to divide the opposition,” senior Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly Abdul Mannan told PTI.

Ghosh’s remark showed that he was certain that the BJP would not come back to power, he added.

Echoing similar sentiments, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) leadership said the “tacit understanding between the TMC and the BJP is now out in the open”.

 “We have been saying this for a long time that the TMC and the BJP are playing a fixed political match in the state. Now the state BJP president himself has given a proof of it with his remarks,” CPI(M) central committee member Sujan Chakraborty said.

In his defence, Ghosh said his remark should not be taken “seriously”.

“Anyone with a bit of political sense can very well say that Mamata Banerjee can never become the prime minister with the number of Lok Sabha seats she has,” he said.

When approached, the TMC leadership declined to comment on the issue.

...
Tags: dilip ghosh, mamata banerjee
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Nokia 9 PureView promo video hits the web, confirms penta-camera layout

Nokia teases that 5 shots can be captured simultaneously while in taking 10x more light than a traditional smartphone camera sensor. (Photo: 91mobiles)
 

MS Dhoni or Virat Kohli? Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul choose the better captain

Although the Jharkhand cricketer has won two World Cup titles for the Men in Blue, comparisons with Kohli have been endless given flamboyant batsman’s accolades in all three formats – both as batsman and captain. (Photo: PTI)
 

Here's how Pakistani pacers helped Virat Kohli and co in Oz ahead of Sydney Test

Centuries by Cheteshwar Pujara and Rishabh Pant were key to the visitors getting to a huge total, but a Pakistan bowling trio of Haris Rauf, Abbas Baloch and Salman Irshad helped the visitors prepare for the final Test. (Photo: Deccan Chronicle)
 

Watch: KL Rahul's sportsman spirit earns praise from Ian Gould, Twitterati in awe

Not only was Jasprit Bumrah impressed with his honest verdict but Rahul’s gesture also earned applause and a thumbs up from the umpire, who said: "Outstanding mate. Well done!" (Photo: AFP)
 

In ‘rare phenomenon’, lioness ‘adopts’ leopard cub in Gir forest

In photographs, the leopard cub can be seen at ease and at home with the lioness as well its cubs. (Photo: Twitter | @DGirwest)
 

Xiaomi made a working foldable display smartphone already?

There is no confirmation on the authenticity of the video, but of true, this could help Xiaomi lead the race.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

'It's shame! Rahul misleading nation on contracts to HAL': Sitharaman

In her counter offensive, Sitharaman said it was a matter of 'shame' that the Congress president was misleading the country on the issue. (Photo: File)

Ready to face CBI, says Akhilesh Yadav on illegal mining case

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister may face a probe by the CBI, according to the agency FIR made public Saturday, the day arch rivals SP and BSP indicated their intent to join hands to counter the BJP in 2019 Lok Sabha polls. (Photo: File)

Amit Shah attacks Rahul over court order in National Herald case

He was speaking at a booth workers' rally at Silvassa, where he also appealed to the people to give one more chance to the two Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MPs from the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli. (Photo: File)

Personal secretaries of 3 UP ministers arrested for seeking bribes

In the sting operation, Om Prakash Kashyap, personal secretary of Backward Welfare Minister Om Prakash Rajbhar is purportedly seen asking for Rs 40 lakh for a transfer. (Representational Image)

National Herald publisher approaches Delhi HC against eviction order

AJL, the publisher of National Herald newspaper, has approached Delhi HC challenging a single judge order asking it to vacate premises in Delhi. (Photo: File | PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham