search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Politics

‘If any Bengali has chance to be PM, it is Mamata Banerjee’: WB BJP chief

PTI
Published Jan 6, 2019, 9:53 am IST
Updated Jan 6, 2019, 9:54 am IST
The statement has come as a shocker for the BJP, engaged in a bitter fight against the Trinamool in the state.
Asked if anyone from BJP's Bengal unit had the chance to be the PM, Dilip Ghosh said that Mamata Banerjee was ahead in the race. (Photo: File)
 Asked if anyone from BJP's Bengal unit had the chance to be the PM, Dilip Ghosh said that Mamata Banerjee was ahead in the race. (Photo: File)

Kolkata: West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh ruffled a few feathers within his party on Saturday when he said Trinamool Congress chief and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has the best chance to become the first Bengali prime minister of the country.

The statement has come as a shocker for the BJP, engaged in a bitter fight against the Trinamool in the state.

 

"We want her to be fit so that she can work well. She needs to remain fit because if there is any Bengali who has the chance to be the PM from this Bengal, then she is the one," he said while extending birthday wishes to her.

"I pray for her good health and success in life because the fate of our state depends on her success," Ghosh added.

Asked if anyone from BJP's Bengal unit had the chance to be the PM, Ghosh said that Mamata Banerjee was ahead in the race. "We can surely have one from Bengal after her. But she has the first chance. We couldn't have Jyoti Basu as the first Bengali prime minister as his party did not allow him to be," he said.

"We had Pranab Mukherjee from the state as the first Bengali to become President so now it''s time to have a Bengali as PM," Ghosh added.

...
Tags: dilip ghosh, mamata banerjee
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Here's how Pakistani pacers helped Virat Kohli and co in Oz ahead of Sydney Test

Centuries by Cheteshwar Pujara and Rishabh Pant were key to the visitors getting to a huge total, but a Pakistan bowling trio of Haris Rauf, Abbas Baloch and Salman Irshad helped the visitors prepare for the final Test. (Photo: Deccan Chronicle)
 

Watch: KL Rahul's sportsman spirit earns praise from Ian Gould, Twitterati in awe

Not only was Jasprit Bumrah impressed with his honest verdict but Rahul’s gesture also earned applause and a thumbs up from the umpire, who said: "Outstanding mate. Well done!" (Photo: AFP)
 

In ‘rare phenomenon’, lioness ‘adopts’ leopard cub in Gir forest

In photographs, the leopard cub can be seen at ease and at home with the lioness as well its cubs. (Photo: Twitter | @DGirwest)
 

Xiaomi made a working foldable display smartphone already?

There is no confirmation on the authenticity of the video, but of true, this could help Xiaomi lead the race.
 

Stellar Data Recovery - Professional review: You may regret not owning one

Stellar Data Recovery can not only recover deleted files or data. It can also help you recover data from fully formatted hard drives, repartitioned drives, data lost in partitioning, or data lost due to virus infections. Stellar Data Recovery can hunt for lost partitions and recover data from reformatted drives too.
 

Crossloop Designer Series earphones: Stop and take notice

The hand-woven design can strike the right note with the fashion conscious.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

BJP biased against Telangana, says KT Rama Rao

KT Rama Rao

Telangana Assembly session to be held from January 17

K. Chandrasekhar Rao

PM Modi should speak in Parliament on Rafale deal: Deve Gowda

‘My advice to the prime minister is that when such an allegation is made, he should be in the House and face it,’ JD(S) chief H D Deve Gowda. (Photo: File)

SP, BSP unite for general polls, Congress ‘ready to go alone’

Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati have given their in-principle approval for alliance after the numerous meetings. (Photo: File)

BJP misleading Andhra Pradesh people, says Congress

AP Congress Committee president N. Thulasi Reddy said that the BJP Government gave only Rs 1,500 crore against the required Rs 11,602 crore for new capital Amaravati’s construction, Rs 100.93 crore to IIT Tirupati against required Rs 3,150 crore, Rs 104 crore to IIM
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham