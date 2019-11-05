Nation Current Affairs 05 Nov 2019 Transport workers on ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Transport workers on strike won’t be taken back after Nov 5: Telangana govt

PTI
Published Nov 5, 2019, 9:33 am IST
Updated Nov 5, 2019, 9:45 am IST
On Monday, workers staged sit ins in front of depots, raised slogans in support of their demands.
Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had on Saturday said the state cabinet decided to allot 5,100 of 10,400 routes to private operators and warned that the other routes would also be given to them if those on strike don't join duty by the midnight of November 5. (Photo: File)
 Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had on Saturday said the state cabinet decided to allot 5,100 of 10,400 routes to private operators and warned that the other routes would also be given to them if those on strike don't join duty by the midnight of November 5. (Photo: File)

Hyderabad: Toughening its stance against the striking TSRCTC employees, the Telangana government on Monday decided not to allow any of them to work after the expiry of the November 5 deadline set by it to rejoin duty.

The government said if the employees continued their stir, it would go ahead with the plan to permit private bus operators to run services in 5,000 of the total of 10,400 routes, leading to a situation where the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation virtually ceased to exist.

 

Employees would solely be responsible for such a situation and should therefore decide whether to save their jobs or trouble their families, a press release said.

Read | 'Strike will continue, won't follow CM's deadline,' says TSRTC president

A meeting chaired by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, in which transport minister P Ajay Kumar and top officials took part, felt union leaders were giving a false impression to the workers, citing ongoing proceedings in the High Court.

"But according to legal experts, the High Court has not given any directives to the government on the strike. There is nothing the court can do."

"If the High Court verdict is (on the) contrary, having come this far on the matter, both the RTC and government will move the Supreme Court," the release said.

The meeting opined that the matter would get delayed further if it goes to the Supreme Court, it said.

"Going by past experience, the case in Supreme Court may drag on for months and years. It will be a never-ending battle. Hence this will not do any good to the workers," it said, quoting opinions expressed in the meeting.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had on Saturday said the state cabinet decided to allot 5,100 of 10,400 routes to private operators and warned that the other routes would also be given to them if those on strike don't join duty by the midnight of November 5.

Meanwhile, the unions urged the government to hold talks with them to end the nearly month long state-wide strike, even as officials hoped a good number would report for duty by the November 5 deadline.

The leader of employees unions' Joint Action Committee (JAC) E Ashwathama Reddy claimed that five of the 11 employees who reported for work on Sunday following the government's deadline, had since "returned".

"We once again appeal (to the Chief Minister)... invite the JAC for talks," he told reporters.

Citing alleged suicides and deaths of employees due to heart attacks, he asked the government to adopt a humanitarian stance on the issue.

On the 31st day of the stir on Monday, workers staged sit ins in front of depots, raised slogans in support of their demands and tried to prevent some buses being taken out by RTC, part of alternative arrangements being tried out.

The unions claimed that an employee died of a heart attack in Nalgonda district.

Three employees had allegedly ended their lives and at least five suicide attempts were reported since the strike began on October 5.

JAC, which is spearheading the strike, had said that the government should first hold talks with them to resolve the issue and reiterated it would continue the stir.

TSRTC workers have been taking out protest rallies across the state over their demands, with political parties and different organizations extending support to the stir.

Nearly 48,000 employees had boycotted work and begun an indefinite strike from October 5 across Telangana on a call by the JAC, demanding merger of RTC with the government, pay revision, recruitment to various posts, among others resulting in state-run buses staying off the roads.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: tsrctc employees, k chandrasekhar rao, strike, protests
Location: India, Telangana


Latest From Nation

We have decided to boycott the Chief Minister's deadline to join back services by November 5 and the strikes will continue, said TSRTC Joint Action Committee President Ashwathama Reddy on Tuesday here. (Photo: ANI)

'Strike will continue, won't follow CM's deadline,' says TSRTC president

Victory in the Huzurnagar by-elections acted like a tonic and infusing new energy in the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), the party's working President KT Rama Rao said on Monday. (Photo: Facebook/ KTR)

'Victory is like a tonic': Telangana CM KCR's son on Huzurnagar bypolls

Tuesday is also the second day of the odd even road rationing scheme -- one of the many initiatives by authorities to reduce air pollution. (Photo: File)

From ‘severe’ to ‘very poor’: Delhi air quality improves, to get better soon

BJP MP Janardan Mishra on Monday slammed the Madhya Pradesh government over loan waivers to farmers and said those policemen

'Their hands will be broken, strangled': BJP MLA warns those recovering farm loans



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Facebook launches new company logo to show you it’s boss of everything

The new branding was designed for clarity, and uses custom typography and capitalization to create visual distinction between the company and app.
 

Immediately uninstall this Android app that secretly purchases premium content

Named ‘ai.type’ the application is a customisable keyboard alternative which was actually available on the play store until June 2019, when Google took it down.
 

Family saved from Holocaust meet their saviour 75 years later

Sarah and Yossi brought their children and grandchildren to meet their saviour. (Photo: AFP)
 

Now finance your higher studies abroad with a Loan against Property

Financing higher studies can be difficult, and in the absence of a scholarship you may have to look for a student loan to ensure that your child's further studies aren't compromised upon. (Representational Image)
 

Maharashtra man with Rs 3 in pocket finds Rs 40,000 on bus stop, takes only Rs 7

Dhanaji Jagdale, who makes ends meet by doing odd jobs, is earning praise from all quarters after he returned Rs 40,000 cash lying at a bus stop on Diwali to its rightful owner. (Representational Image)
 

Deepika Padukone to star in the Hindi remake of Anushka Shetty starrer 'Arundhati'?

Deepika Padukone and Anushka Shetty.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

From ‘severe’ to ‘very poor’: Delhi air quality improves, to get better soon

Tuesday is also the second day of the odd even road rationing scheme -- one of the many initiatives by authorities to reduce air pollution. (Photo: File)

Not signing RCEP reflects Modi's strong leadership, says Amit Shah

In his speech, Modi said the present form of the RCEP Agreement did not fully reflect the basic spirt and the agreed guiding principles of the RCEP. (Photo: FIle)

'We don't roam empty-handed': BJP's Akash Vijayvargiya stirs fresh row with 'threat'

'Oppn made them back down': Cong claims victory after India decides not to join RCEP

Rebel Cong-JD(S) MLAs' resignation led to K'taka govt formation: BJP minister

The Rural Development Minister said the disqualified MLAs were to be credited with the formation of the BJP government in the state. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham