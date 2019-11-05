Nation Politics 05 Nov 2019 'Strike will co ...
Nation, Politics

'Strike will continue, won't follow CM's deadline,' says TSRTC president

ANI
Published Nov 5, 2019, 9:24 am IST
Updated Nov 5, 2019, 9:28 am IST
During the ongoing protest, a few TSRTC employees have lost their lives either by committing suicide or depressed by the demonstration.
We have decided to boycott the Chief Minister's deadline to join back services by November 5 and the strikes will continue, said TSRTC Joint Action Committee President Ashwathama Reddy on Tuesday here. (Photo: ANI)
 We have decided to boycott the Chief Minister's deadline to join back services by November 5 and the strikes will continue, said TSRTC Joint Action Committee President Ashwathama Reddy on Tuesday here. (Photo: ANI)

Hyderabad: We have decided to boycott the Chief Minister's deadline to join back services by November 5 and the strikes will continue, said TSRTC Joint Action Committee President Ashwathama Reddy on Tuesday here.

Speaking to ANI, Reddy said, "We are boycotting Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's call to join back services before November 5. We are going to protest in front of all RTC depot's and later on the family members of RTC employees will also participate in the protest."

 

"We also request the conductors and drivers who are performing duties with RTC to join us in the protest," he added.

Echoing similar sentiments, the Deputy General Secretary of the Employees Union, Mohammed Ahmed Ali also said that the RTC workers will not return to service without any agreement with the government.

"The Chief Minister is speaking as if he is a king and wants employees to join back services unconditionally. All the unions have declared that the workers will not join back services without any agreement," he said.

The Telangana Chief Minister's Office on Monday issued a statement warning the striking TSRTC staff that if they fail to resume duty by the deadline of November 5, the state government will not take them back.

Employees of the TSRTC have been on strike for the past few weeks now. Earlier this week, they intensified their indefinite protest against the sacking of over 40,000 employees by the state government.

During the ongoing protest, a few TSRTC employees have lost their lives either by committing suicide or depressed by the demonstration.

The Joint Action Committee (JAC) of TSRTC has been on a strike since October 5 demanding merger of the corporation with the state government and revision of pays among other demands.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: tsrtc, president, telangana, kcr
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had on Saturday said the state cabinet decided to allot 5,100 of 10,400 routes to private operators and warned that the other routes would also be given to them if those on strike don't join duty by the midnight of November 5. (Photo: File)

Transport workers on strike won’t be taken back after Nov 5: Telangana govt

Victory in the Huzurnagar by-elections acted like a tonic and infusing new energy in the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), the party's working President KT Rama Rao said on Monday. (Photo: Facebook/ KTR)

'Victory is like a tonic': Telangana CM KCR's son on Huzurnagar bypolls

Tuesday is also the second day of the odd even road rationing scheme -- one of the many initiatives by authorities to reduce air pollution. (Photo: File)

From ‘severe’ to ‘very poor’: Delhi air quality improves, to get better soon

BJP MP Janardan Mishra on Monday slammed the Madhya Pradesh government over loan waivers to farmers and said those policemen

'Their hands will be broken, strangled': BJP MLA warns those recovering farm loans



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Facebook launches new company logo to show you it’s boss of everything

The new branding was designed for clarity, and uses custom typography and capitalization to create visual distinction between the company and app.
 

Immediately uninstall this Android app that secretly purchases premium content

Named ‘ai.type’ the application is a customisable keyboard alternative which was actually available on the play store until June 2019, when Google took it down.
 

Family saved from Holocaust meet their saviour 75 years later

Sarah and Yossi brought their children and grandchildren to meet their saviour. (Photo: AFP)
 

Now finance your higher studies abroad with a Loan against Property

Financing higher studies can be difficult, and in the absence of a scholarship you may have to look for a student loan to ensure that your child's further studies aren't compromised upon. (Representational Image)
 

Maharashtra man with Rs 3 in pocket finds Rs 40,000 on bus stop, takes only Rs 7

Dhanaji Jagdale, who makes ends meet by doing odd jobs, is earning praise from all quarters after he returned Rs 40,000 cash lying at a bus stop on Diwali to its rightful owner. (Representational Image)
 

Deepika Padukone to star in the Hindi remake of Anushka Shetty starrer 'Arundhati'?

Deepika Padukone and Anushka Shetty.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

'Victory is like a tonic': Telangana CM KCR's son on Huzurnagar bypolls

Victory in the Huzurnagar by-elections acted like a tonic and infusing new energy in the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), the party's working President KT Rama Rao said on Monday. (Photo: Facebook/ KTR)

'Their hands will be broken, strangled': BJP MLA warns those recovering farm loans

BJP MP Janardan Mishra on Monday slammed the Madhya Pradesh government over loan waivers to farmers and said those policemen

MK Stalin demands probe into desecration

MK Stalin

Edappadi K Palaniswami-Governor Banwarilal Purohi meet triggers excitement

Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Monday met Governor Banwarilal Purohit.

BJP’s Muralidhar Rao steps into Tiruvalluvar debate

P Muralidhar Rao.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham