Siddaramaiah says he slapped aide out of affection, ‘no big deal’

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | Edited by : GARGI CHAUDHRY
Published Sep 5, 2019, 12:13 pm IST
Updated Sep 5, 2019, 12:15 pm IST
'Nadanahalli Ravi is like my son. I have been his guide for long time and there are many such followers with me,' Siddaramaiah tweeted.
On Wednesday, he was seen slapping an aide at the Mysuru airport and the video of the incident was widely circulated. (Photo: FIle)
New Delhi: Senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah, who was caught on camera, slapping an aide, tweeted on Wednesday that the incident was “blown out of proportion”, indicating that it was an instance oh him “expressing affection”.

"Nadanahalli Ravi is like my son. I have been his guide for long time and there are many such followers with me," Siddaramaiah tweeted.

"There will always be instances of me expressing affection and dissatisfaction out of concern. Today's incident is one such thing but was blown out of proportion," the leader added.

The supporter also sought to downplay the incident, describing Siddaramaiah as a "father figure" who slapped him out of affection. "Please don't take it otherwise. Siddaramaiah is like my father and he slapped me treating me like his son," he said.

The incident took place when Siddaramaiah was leaving the airport after speaking to the media on the arrest of his party colleague D K Shivakumar.

 

