Watch: Congress’s Siddaramaiah slaps, pushes aide at Mysuru airport; video goes viral

The video, shared by news agency ANI, showed the 71-year-old leader walking away after talking to media when the aide approached him. Siddaramaiah looked at him and slapped him before pushing him away. (Photo: Screengrab)

Mysuru: In a shocking incident, senior Congress leader and former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah was seen slapping an aide outside Mysuru airport on Wednesday.

The video, shared by news agency ANI, showed the 71-year-old leader walking away after talking to media when the aide approached him. Siddaramaiah looked at him and slapped him before pushing him away. The video has gone viral on social media.

#WATCH: Congress leader and Karnataka's former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah slaps his aide outside Mysuru Airport. pic.twitter.com/hhC0t5vm8Q — ANI (@ANI) September 4, 2019

According to Siddaramaiah’s office, the Congress worker was an aide and had tried to push the phone to him asking to speak to some official and “recommend him”. Irritated by his behaviour, Siddaramaiah slapped him.

Earlier, Siddaramaiah was caught on camera misbehaving with a woman Congress worker who had come to him with a complaint about the local MLA. The woman was demanding answers from him when, in a fit of anger, he shouted at her and snatched her mic, accidentally pulling her dupatta.

Siddaramaiah is on a trip to Mysore and Kodagu to survey the post-flood situation. His visits come at a time when the party finds itself in the midst of controversy again with the arrest of troubleshooter D K Shivakumar.