Union Budget 2019: India to open new diplomatic missions, including 18 in Africa

ANI
Published Jul 5, 2019, 1:08 pm IST
Updated Jul 5, 2019, 1:08 pm IST
She also proposed to issue Aadhar cards to Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) holding Indian passports after their arrival in India.
‘The government intends to open 4 more embassies in the year 2019-20. This will not only increase the footprint of India's overseas presence but also enable us to provide better public services to the local Indian communities,’ FM Sitharaman said. (Photo: File)
 'The government intends to open 4 more embassies in the year 2019-20. This will not only increase the footprint of India's overseas presence but also enable us to provide better public services to the local Indian communities,' FM Sitharaman said.

New Delhi: Presenting the Union Budget 2019-20 in the Parliament, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that 18 new diplomatic missions will be opened in Africa.

"We have decided to open Indian embassies and high commissions where India does not have diplomatic missions yet. We have approved 18 new Indian diplomatic missions in Africa," Sitharaman said on Friday.

 

"Five embassies have already been opened in Rwanda, Djibouti, Equatorial Guinea, Republic of Guinea and Burkina Faso in 2018-19. The government intends to open 4 more embassies in the year 2019-20. This will not only increase the footprint of India's overseas presence but also enable us to provide better public services to the local Indian communities," she added.

She also proposed to issue Aadhar cards to Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) holding Indian passports after their arrival in India.

"I propose to consider issuing Aadhar cards for NRIs with Indian passports after their arrival in India without waiting for the mandatory 180 days," Sitharaman said in the Lower House.


