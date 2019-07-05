Cricket World Cup 2019

Middle class will progress; this budget is one of hope: PM Modi

Published Jul 5, 2019, 1:57 pm IST
Updated Jul 5, 2019, 2:17 pm IST
He also ensured that the development work will expedite even more and the tax structure will simplify.
'The budget for a New India has a roadmap to transform the agriculture sector of the country, this budget is one of hope,' Modi added. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
 'The budget for a New India has a roadmap to transform the agriculture sector of the country, this budget is one of hope,' Modi added. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

New Delhi: Minutes after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation and said that the middle class will progress with this budget.

He also ensured that the development work will expedite even more and the tax structure will simplify and infrastructure will modernise.

 

“The budget for a New India has a roadmap to transform the agriculture sector of the country, this budget is one of hope,” Modi added.

Home Minister Amit Shah said, “Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented a Budget for New India which lays foundation of inclusive and progressive nation, whose rise is powered by hard work of 130 crore Indians. Budget gives wings to India’s farmers, youth, women and poor to fulfil dreams.”

Photo: ANI | Twitter

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha said, “Nothing new, repetition of old promises. They are talking about new India but the budget is old wine in a new bottle. There are no plans for employment generation, no new initiatives.”

Photo: ANI | Twitter

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said by bringing in socio-economic transformation, it is a futuristic budget.

“It will be successful in taking India to USD 5 trillion economy. It has taken care of all the sections of society, be it poor, backward or rich people,” Singh added.

Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways said, “In the making of New India, Finance Minister has given utmost priority to infrastructure. The budget of our dept in 2018-19 was Rs 78,626 crore, now it is over Rs 83,000 crore.”

Photo: ANI | Twitter

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, “It is for the first time since independence that a full-time woman Finance Minister has presented the Union Budget. I want to congratulate her.”

He said the budget fulfils the expectations of the people of the country.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said, “It is a visionary budget, at the macroeconomic level, one can say that, it is a manifestation of PM's dream to make India a USD 5 trillion economy. The budget aims at transforming 'gaon, gareeb and kisan.'”

BJP MP from Mathura, Hema Malini said that she felt great that a woman Finance Minister presented the Union Budget.

“'Nari is Narayani, agar ye humare desh mein log samajh len toh ye jo hinsa ho rahi hai mahilaon ke prati, that will stop,” Malini added.

FM proposed additional deduction of Rs 1.5 lakh for interest paid on loans borrowed up to March 31, 2020. (Photo: ANI)

A Delhi High Court judge recused himself on Friday from hearing Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal's plea challenging a look out circular (LOC) issued against him barring him from travelling outside the country. (Photo: File)

Sitharaman said with a view to incentivising investment in GIFT (Gujarat International Finance Tec-City) City, the government proposes several tax benefits. (Photo: File)

The budget speech didn't find the mention of Antrix Corporation being replaced by NSIL. (Photo: ANI)

