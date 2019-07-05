Cricket World Cup 2019

Budget 2019: PAN, Aadhaar interchangeable for filing of IT returns

PTI
Published Jul 5, 2019, 1:59 pm IST
Updated Jul 5, 2019, 2:44 pm IST
Aadhaar card for NRIs with Indian passports will be issued after their arrival in India, without waiting for the mandatory 180 days.
 Sitharaman said with a view to incentivising investment in GIFT (Gujarat International Finance Tec-City) City, the government proposes several tax benefits. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Friday said PAN and Aadhaar have been made interchangeable, allowing those who do not have PAN to file income tax returns.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday proposed to issue Aadhaar cards to non-resident Indians holding Indian passport on their arrival in the country.

 

Under the present rule, NRIs with Indian passport are required to wait for 180 days to get the Aadhaar card. "I propose to consider issuing Aadhaar cards for NRIs with Indian Passports after their arrival in India without waiting for mandatory 180 days," Sitharaman said in her budget speech.

As on May 31, 2019, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) had generated a total of 123.82 crore Aadhaar to residents of the country.

Sitharaman said with a view to incentivising investment in GIFT (Gujarat International Finance Tec-City) City, the government proposes several tax benefits.

