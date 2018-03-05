search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Shopian firing: Major Aditya not in FIR, 'he is officer not criminal,' says SC

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Mar 5, 2018, 1:42 pm IST
Updated Mar 5, 2018, 4:28 pm IST
SC said no probe would be initiated against Major Aditya till the next date of hearing on April 24.
The Supreme Court was hearing the plea of Lt Col (retd) Karamveer Singh seeking to quash the FIR against his son Major Aditya. (Photo: File)
 The Supreme Court was hearing the plea of Lt Col (retd) Karamveer Singh seeking to quash the FIR against his son Major Aditya. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The Jammu and Kashmir government on Monday apprised the Supreme Court that Major Aditya Kumar’s name was not there in the accused column of the FIR filed against Army personnel in Shopian firing.

The apex court also stayed the investigation into the Shopian firing, and said that no probe would be initiated against Major Aditya till the next date of hearing on April 24.

 

The top court was hearing the plea of Lt Col (retd) Karamveer Singh seeking to quash the FIR against his son Major Aditya.

The J&K government in its status report submitted to the court said the Army officer had not been named when the police lodged an FIR to investigate the firing incident, rendering the cause for Singh's petition moot.

"Major Aditya is an Army officer and cannot be treated like ordinary criminals by the J&K police," a three-judge bench said.

The court also said that even though the FIR does not name Major Aditya as an accused, he could be roped in at any time as his name is mentioned in the narrative of the FIR.

In February, the top court had restricted the Mehbooba Mufti-led government from taking any "coercive steps" against Army officers, including Major Aditya Kumar, in the case.

Also read: SC stays FIR against Major Aditya, asks govt to not take any 'coercive' action

The bench, comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices AM Khanwilkar and DY Chandrachud, had asked Lt Col Singh's counsel to share the copies of his petition with the office of attorney general KK Venugopal and the J&K government.

In his plea, Singh stated his son, a Major in 10 Garhwal Rifles, was "wrongly and arbitrarily" named in the FIR. He said the incident relates to an Army convoy that was on bona fide military duty in an area under the AFSPA and was isolated by an "unruly and deranged" mob pelting stones, causing damage to military vehicles.

Also read: Father of Army officer accused of Shopian firing moves SC, seeks quashing of FIR

Two civilians were killed when Army personnel fired at a stone-pelting mob in Ganovpora village in Shopian, prompting the chief minister to order an inquiry into the incident.

(With inputs from agencies)

Tags: shopian firing, army firing, major aditya kumar, jammu and kashmir government
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

When Kangana Ranaut wanted to break the television screen for Sridevi

Sridevi had met Kangana Ranaut at an event just few days before her death.
 

10GB free data for Reliance Jio users: Here's how to avail it

Users can check the data add-ons via MyJio app on their smartphone.
 

Xiaomi Mi TV 4A with voice control support unveiled: Specifications, price and more

The Mi TV 4A sports an ultra-thin profile. As far as the overall design is concerned, Xiaomi has retained the near bezel-less look.
 

Husband's hilarious “Dude-oir” shoot to cheer cancer-stricken wife goes viral

Dudeoir photos are much liked boudoir photos, the only difference is that these feature a dude. (Photo: Facebook/StephanieArnet)
 

Man and dog's twinning photos send Twitter into frenzy, inspire trend

Liam Rice's tweet received over 214 thousand retweets and more than 576 thousand likes. (Photo: Twitter/LiamRice)
 

Python devouring deer weighing more than itself leaves scientists shocked

The fawn suffered fractured ribs and vertebrae (Photo: YouTube)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

T’gana BJP leaders held ahead of protest march over KCR’s comments against Modi

Telangana BJP chief Dr RK Laxman asked K Chandrashekhar Rao to apologize for his words made against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: ANI)

Bring Nirav Modi back: Oppn raises slogans, parl adjourned after uproar

Noisy protests continued amid speaker PJ Kurien's remarks that 'You are all agitated on separate issues. I know each subject is very important.' (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Cong respects mandate, committed to win back trust of Northeast: Rahul

Rahul Gandhi's reaction came two days after results for assembly elections in Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland were declared on Saturday. (Photo: File)

BJP celebrates Northeast win, wears Naga scarves, flashes victory signs in parl

A large contingent of the party members posed with smiles and holding up the victory sign for photos near the Prime Minister’s Office. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

BJP's dangerous games, quest for power destabilising Northeast: Congress

Congress communications in-charge Randeep Surjewala said Surjewala said every discordant party that fought BJP and each other, 'ideologically-politically-electorally', is sewn up to form the government at any cost -- NPP+UDP+PDF+HSDP+BJP+Ind. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham