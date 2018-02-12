SC stays FIR against Major Aditya, asks govt to not take any 'coercive' action

The Supreme Court on Monday has put on hold any coercive action against the Army officer accused in the killing of civilians in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian in January, 2018. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday has put on hold any coercive action against the Army officer accused in the killing of civilians in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian in January, 2018.

There will be no coercive action against Major Aditya Kumar, the court said, asking for a response from the Centre and the Jammu and Kashmir government following a petition by the officer's father.

The officer's father, Lt. Colonel Karamveer Singh, had asked the court to cancel the FIR against his son Aditya Kumar.

"The Supreme Court has issued notice to the Centre and the Jammu and Kashmir government. We have been asked to serve a copy of the petition to office of Attorney General of India (AGI) and the Court has requested AGI to clarify the stand of Centre in two weeks. Jammu and Kashmir government also has to clarify its stand in two weeks," said advocate Aishwarya Bhati.

Advocate Bhatia said, "On our prayer the Court has directed that no coercive action will be taken against Major Aditya Kumar in pursuance of the FIR lodged against him. It is a positive encouraging day."