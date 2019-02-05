search on deccanchronicle.com
LIVE Day 3 | Kolkata Police-CBI face-off: Mamata continues sit-in

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | Edited by : GARGI CHAUDHRY
Published Feb 5, 2019, 8:50 am IST
Updated Feb 5, 2019, 9:09 am IST
Mamata Banerjee began her sit-in at 8.30 pm on Sunday, calling it 'satyagraha to save Constitution'.
The CM has been on the dharna since the night of February 3. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
Kolkata:  Continuing the dharna on Day 3, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee refuses to budge from her sit-in protest.

The CBI, whose move to barge into the house of the Kolkata police chief and question him triggered a mega row, went to the Supreme Court, which will hear the evidence against the police commissioner Rajeev Kumar today.

 

Here are LIVE updates:

09:05 am: Actress and TMC's Indrani Halder meets Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at 'Save the Constitution' dharna in Kolkata. The CM has been on the dharna since the night of February 3.

Photo: ANI | TwitterPhoto: ANI | Twitter

08:30 am: Visuals from the site of West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's 'Save the Constitution' dharna near Metro Channel. The stage is currently covered with curtains. The dharna over the CBI issue began on the night of February 3.

Day 3 begins

09:40 pm: West Bengal Congress to hold a protest rally on February 6 demanding immediate conclusion in the investigation of Saradha, Rose Valley and other Chit fund cases and the immediate arrest of the accused in Narada case.

08:40 pm: RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and DMK leader Kanimozhi meet West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee at the stage where she has been sitting on 'Save the Constitution' dharna.

Photo: ANI | TwitterPhoto: ANI | Twitter

Day 2: Read: Kolkata Police-CBI face-off: WB Guv prepares report, sends to MHA

Mamata Banerjee began her sit-in at 8.30 pm on Sunday, calling it a "satyagraha to save the Constitution" and rallying other parties around her agenda.

Months before the general elections, this has become another flashpoint in the BJP versus Opposition bust-up with several leaders, from Rahul Gandhi to Chandrababu Naidu, Arvind Kejriwal and Tejashwi Yadav, pledging their support to Mamata Banerjee.

...
