CM KCR opens capacious command control centre

Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao inaugurated the Integrated Command Control Centre (ICCC) of the state police at Banjara Hills on Thursday. (Photo: By Arrangement)

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao inaugurated the Integrated Command Control Centre (ICCC) of the state police at Banjara Hills on Thursday. Home minister Mahmood Ali, ministers, MLAs, Director General of Police (DGP) M. Mahendar Reddy, Cyberabad commissioner Stephen Raveendra and senior officials from the state and the city police were present.

Chandrashekar Rao had laid the foundation stone for its establishment on November 22, 2015.

Giving credit to DGP Mahendar Reddy for the creation of the ICCC, the Chief Minister said nobody would have anticipated such a powerful system to be founded in Hyderabad. "Mahendar Reddy was the primary engineer, developer and individual responsible for building this structure. All credit should go to him. I also thank all ministers and departments concerned who contributed to it. Heartfelt congratulations to the Telangana police for setting up a great platform to display great work,” Chandrashekar Rao said.

The Chief Minister said that he hoped that Telangana's policing system would certainly stand as an idea for the country.

Speaking on the occasion, Hyderabad city police commissioner C.V. Anand said that in a bid to modernise police infrastructure and make it future-ready, the Chief Minister had envisioned the 20-storey multi-tower building, which caters to all safety needs of the public.

“This state-of-the-art ICCC is a prologue to the modern technological revolution in the police department and first of its kind in the country, '' Anand said. The centre will house the Hyderabad city police commissionerate and the technology fusion centre, he said.

Tower-A, the tallest amongst all towers, houses the Hyderabad police commissionerate, including all staff officers of special branch, IT, administration, finance, cyber wing etc.

“The latest technological advancements and IT office infrastructure equip city police personnel to tackle any challenges in the state capital, which is a home for 10 million diverse people. The fusion centre spread across Towers A, B and E has three crucial components which will help in collating data, analysis, and using results to make mission-critical decisions. The ICCC is equipped with an emergency operational centre, multi-agency operations and disaster management centre, data centre, two centres of excellence and three state police operational wings,” the commissioner said.

This facility can enable monitoring the entire facility virtually, including virtual engagement with field staff.

The facility is a green building with a gold medal from Indian Green Building Council. There are solar panels which will generate up to 0.5 megawatts and a sewerage treatment plant on the site itself. A museum showcasing the history of Telangana police and a 360-degree viewing gallery exists on 14th and 15th floors. With nearly 35 per cent of land dedicated to greenery, other amenities include gym and health and wellness centre.