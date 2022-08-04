  
Nation Current Affairs 04 Aug 2022 CM KCR opens capacio ...
Nation, Current Affairs

CM KCR opens capacious command control centre

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | NAVEEN KUMAR
Published Aug 4, 2022, 10:55 pm IST
Updated Aug 4, 2022, 10:55 pm IST
Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao inaugurated the Integrated Command Control Centre (ICCC) of the state police at Banjara Hills on Thursday. (Photo: By Arrangement)
 Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao inaugurated the Integrated Command Control Centre (ICCC) of the state police at Banjara Hills on Thursday. (Photo: By Arrangement)

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao inaugurated the Integrated Command Control Centre (ICCC) of the state police at Banjara Hills on Thursday. Home minister Mahmood Ali, ministers, MLAs, Director General of Police (DGP) M. Mahendar Reddy, Cyberabad commissioner Stephen Raveendra and senior officials from the state and the city police were present.

Chandrashekar Rao had laid the foundation stone for its establishment on November 22, 2015.

Giving credit to DGP Mahendar Reddy for the creation of the ICCC, the Chief Minister said nobody would have anticipated such a powerful system to be founded in Hyderabad. "Mahendar Reddy was the primary engineer, developer and individual responsible for building this structure. All credit should go to him. I also thank all ministers and departments concerned who contributed to it. Heartfelt congratulations to the Telangana police for setting up a great platform to display great work,” Chandrashekar Rao said.

The Chief Minister said that he hoped that Telangana's policing system would certainly stand as an idea for the country.

Speaking on the occasion, Hyderabad city police commissioner C.V. Anand said that in a bid to modernise police infrastructure and make it future-ready, the Chief Minister had envisioned the 20-storey multi-tower building, which caters to all safety needs of the public.

“This state-of-the-art ICCC is a prologue to the modern technological revolution in the police department and first of its kind in the country, '' Anand said. The centre will house the Hyderabad city police commissionerate and the technology fusion centre, he said.

Tower-A, the tallest amongst all towers, houses the Hyderabad police commissionerate, including all staff officers of special branch, IT, administration, finance, cyber wing etc.

“The latest technological advancements and IT office infrastructure equip city police personnel to tackle any challenges in the state capital, which is a home for 10 million diverse people. The fusion centre spread across Towers A, B and E has three crucial components which will help in collating data, analysis, and using results to make mission-critical decisions. The ICCC is equipped with an emergency operational centre, multi-agency operations and disaster management centre, data centre, two centres of excellence and three state police operational wings,” the commissioner said.

This facility can enable monitoring the entire facility virtually, including virtual engagement with field staff.

The facility is a green building with a gold medal from Indian Green Building Council. There are solar panels which will generate up to 0.5 megawatts and a sewerage treatment plant on the site itself. A museum showcasing the history of Telangana police and a 360-degree viewing gallery exists on 14th and 15th floors. With nearly 35 per cent of land dedicated to greenery, other amenities include gym and health and wellness centre.

...
Tags: police commissionerate, telangana news, integrated command control centre, dgp mahendar reddy, telangana chief minister k. chandrashekar rao
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Related Stories

Command Control Centre will be Hyderabad's third eye: C.V.Anand
Hyderabad: New police command control centre set to open

Latest From Nation

Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge leaves Young Indian (YI) office, the holding company of Congress-owned newspaper National Herald, in New Delhi, Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022. (PTI)

ED resumes its search at Young Indian's office

National Green Tribunal. (Representational Photo:PTI)

NGT says TS flouts green norms by taking up PRLIS

14,000 of the 16,044 families identified by the government as flood-affected families have recieved Rs.10,000 each into their bank accounts as compensation. (R. Pavan/DC)

Bhadrachalam flood victims get surprise Rs. 10,000 each

Though media personnel reached the entrance at 12 noon on Thursday, they were asked to sit in a congested room and later asked to leave. (Image By Arrangement)

Hyderabad cops apologise to scribes for inconvenience



MOST POPULAR

 

Swag and the South

Bollywood actors Dhanush (C) poses with American movie directors and producers Joseph Russo and his brother Anthony Russo during the special screening of Netflix’s upcoming action thriller movie ‘The Gray Man’ in Mumbai on July 20, 2022. (AFP)
 

Hero of another era: Remembering Prathap Pothen

Prathap Pothen (Twitter: @BiggBoss6Tamil)
 

Andhra couple ties nuptial knot amid floods; Bride takes boat ride to groom's house

A couple tied the nuptial knot by braving the difficult situation caused by the floods. (Representational Image)
 

Incessant showers to be the new norm, indicate trends

. The measure of just how much rain Telangana has experienced in one week, between July 6 and July 13, has been described as ‘Large Excess’ over 32 districts, with one district — Jogulamba Gadwal — listed under the category of ‘Excess’ by the meteorologists at the Telangana state development planning society (TSDPS). — Representational image/PTI
 

Rains bring to life Warangal’s famous waterfalls

The Bogatha Waterfall, also known as ‘Telangana Nayagara’, at Chikupally village of Wazedu mandal of Mulugu district, is a magnificent cascade surrounded by dense forest. — DC Image
 

Teen pedals to Leh in green push

Venkatesh attempted to ride out to Leh last year as well, but returned after 500 kilometres due to familial pressure. But after completing the expedition this time, his family is proud of his accomplishment, he said. (Image By Arrangement)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Centre takes back Bill on personal data, plans a new law

Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw speaks in the Lok Sabha. (PTI)

Jharkhand MLAs' cash seizure: WB CID teams 'detained' in Delhi, Guwahati

West Bengal police personnel detain three Jharkhand Congress MLAs after a huge amount of cash was found in their vehicle on Saturday, in Howrah district (PTI Photo)

17 Opposition parties seek SC review of PMLA ruling

The Supreme Court of India. (ANI File Photo)

Delhi reports 4th Monkeypox case, India tally goes up to 9

In the wake of an increase in the number of Monkeypox cases in the country, isolation rooms have been made operational for the treatment of such infections in three central government hospitals. (DC)

Money laundering probe: ED seals Young Indian office in National Herald premises

View of the Congress-owned Herald House after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) sealed the premises of Young Indian (YI), in New Delhi, Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022. (PTI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->