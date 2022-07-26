  
Nation Current Affairs 26 Jul 2022 Command Control Cent ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Command Control Centre will be Hyderabad's third eye: C.V.Anand

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jul 26, 2022, 1:25 am IST
Updated Jul 26, 2022, 1:25 am IST
The Command Control Centre (CCC), which is situated on Banjara Hills Road No. 12, is a four-tower complex with 20 floors each that has a built-up area of 5.5 lakh square feet. (Twitter/@KTRTRS)
 The Command Control Centre (CCC), which is situated on Banjara Hills Road No. 12, is a four-tower complex with 20 floors each that has a built-up area of 5.5 lakh square feet. (Twitter/@KTRTRS)

Hyderabad: The police Command Control Centre (CCC), which is scheduled to be inaugurated on August 4, will serve as Hyderabad's "third eye" and give the police access to the majority of locations throughout the state thanks to the approximately 9.25 lakh cameras that are connected to it.

The CCC, which is situated on Banjara Hills Road No. 12, is a four-tower complex with 20 floors each that has a built-up area of 5.5 lakh square feet. The double glass curtain wall technology in the towers boosts energy efficiency, thermal comfort, and acoustics.

The building has a two-storey parking lot with a helipad on its roof. Tower A, which stands on the left side of the centre, will house the Hyderabad police commissioner's office as well as administrative divisions. The state-level surveillance, which has access to every camera in Telangana, will be in Tower B on the right. The She Teams, emergency response-related agencies, Hawk Eye assistance, and the traffic command centre will also be housed in the tower.

The centre, a first for the nation, will assist the police in connecting the operations of several units under one roof and function as a state-level multi-agency technological fusion centre. In line with Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao's vision, it will also serve as a platform for crisis management, disaster management, and other significant emergency situations, Hyderabad police commissioner C.V. Anand noted. He called the centre the “third eye” of the city police.

There will also be an emergency response management system to help people in distress.  The CCC would house a war room and a centre of excellence for operations monitoring and increasing staff capacity, he stated.

Representatives from various government departments with a public focus will be present at the centre to encourage effective interaction and cooperation between governmental organisations.  Officials claim that the Telangana Police now use technology as one of their most important force multipliers in their fight against crime. They said that only Singapore and New York have facilities similar to this one, making it unique in the country.

"The tower has different chambers for DGP M. Mahendar Reddy, Home minister Mahmood Ali and other officials. There is also a war room on the seventh floor where meetings can be called. Even if the Chief Minister wants to review the flood situation, he can do it from here," Anand said.

Tower C has a multi-agency room and an auditorium, while Tower D will house other departments and data centres.

Meanwhile, a police official stated that the offices of the traffic police and Central Zone DCP could be shifted to the existing police commissioner's office in Basheerbagh.

 

...
Tags: hyderabad news, hyderabad police, hyderabad city police commissioner cv anand
Location: India, Telangana


Horoscope 26 July 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

The patient is in isolation at the hospital, awaiting test results to confirm the presence of monkeypox. (DC Image)

Monkeypox suspect in PPE sparks ire

After he took to Twitter, tagging the HMWS&SB, the staff visited the apartment and assured they would resolve the issue. (Representational Image/DC)

Hyderebad: Residents fall ill after drinking dirty water

IT minister K.T. Rama Rao. (File)

Don’t drag kids into politics: KTR

News

TRS meeting today in Rajgopal constituency



MOST POPULAR

 

Swag and the South

Bollywood actors Dhanush (C) poses with American movie directors and producers Joseph Russo and his brother Anthony Russo during the special screening of Netflix’s upcoming action thriller movie ‘The Gray Man’ in Mumbai on July 20, 2022. (AFP)
 

Hero of another era: Remembering Prathap Pothen

Prathap Pothen (Twitter: @BiggBoss6Tamil)
 

Andhra couple ties nuptial knot amid floods; Bride takes boat ride to groom's house

A couple tied the nuptial knot by braving the difficult situation caused by the floods. (Representational Image)
 

Incessant showers to be the new norm, indicate trends

. The measure of just how much rain Telangana has experienced in one week, between July 6 and July 13, has been described as ‘Large Excess’ over 32 districts, with one district — Jogulamba Gadwal — listed under the category of ‘Excess’ by the meteorologists at the Telangana state development planning society (TSDPS). — Representational image/PTI
 

Rains bring to life Warangal’s famous waterfalls

The Bogatha Waterfall, also known as ‘Telangana Nayagara’, at Chikupally village of Wazedu mandal of Mulugu district, is a magnificent cascade surrounded by dense forest. — DC Image
 

Teen pedals to Leh in green push

Venkatesh attempted to ride out to Leh last year as well, but returned after 500 kilometres due to familial pressure. But after completing the expedition this time, his family is proud of his accomplishment, he said. (Image By Arrangement)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Droupadi Murmu to take oath as President on Monday followed by 21 gun salute

President-elect Droupadi Murmu at her residence in New Delhi, Friday, July 22, 2022. (PTI Photo/Vijay Verma)

EC takes note of fight over Shiv Sena symbol, seeks submissions by Aug 8

Uddhav Thackeray faction of the Shiv Sena had written to the EC, requesting it to hear its views before making any decision on representations for claims over the party name and its poll symbol. (PTI file photo)

After ban on wheat, India restricts exports of flour, other derivatives

Centre has put restrictions on the exports of wheat flour exports and other related products like maida, semolina, wholemeal atta and resultant atta. (Representational image: PTI)

Supreme Court transfers pleas challenging Agnipath scheme to Delhi HC

Supreme Court (PTI)

India says Sri Lanka crisis severe, no spillover

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar speaks to the media after a meeting with Floor Leaders of political parties regarding 'Present Situation in Sri Lanka', in New Delhi, Tuesday, July 19, 2022. (PTI Photo)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->