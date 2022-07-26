Command Control Centre will be Hyderabad's third eye: C.V.Anand

The Command Control Centre (CCC), which is situated on Banjara Hills Road No. 12, is a four-tower complex with 20 floors each that has a built-up area of 5.5 lakh square feet. (Twitter/@KTRTRS)

Hyderabad: The police Command Control Centre (CCC), which is scheduled to be inaugurated on August 4, will serve as Hyderabad's "third eye" and give the police access to the majority of locations throughout the state thanks to the approximately 9.25 lakh cameras that are connected to it.

The CCC, which is situated on Banjara Hills Road No. 12, is a four-tower complex with 20 floors each that has a built-up area of 5.5 lakh square feet. The double glass curtain wall technology in the towers boosts energy efficiency, thermal comfort, and acoustics.

The building has a two-storey parking lot with a helipad on its roof. Tower A, which stands on the left side of the centre, will house the Hyderabad police commissioner's office as well as administrative divisions. The state-level surveillance, which has access to every camera in Telangana, will be in Tower B on the right. The She Teams, emergency response-related agencies, Hawk Eye assistance, and the traffic command centre will also be housed in the tower.

The centre, a first for the nation, will assist the police in connecting the operations of several units under one roof and function as a state-level multi-agency technological fusion centre. In line with Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao's vision, it will also serve as a platform for crisis management, disaster management, and other significant emergency situations, Hyderabad police commissioner C.V. Anand noted. He called the centre the “third eye” of the city police.

There will also be an emergency response management system to help people in distress. The CCC would house a war room and a centre of excellence for operations monitoring and increasing staff capacity, he stated.

Representatives from various government departments with a public focus will be present at the centre to encourage effective interaction and cooperation between governmental organisations. Officials claim that the Telangana Police now use technology as one of their most important force multipliers in their fight against crime. They said that only Singapore and New York have facilities similar to this one, making it unique in the country.

"The tower has different chambers for DGP M. Mahendar Reddy, Home minister Mahmood Ali and other officials. There is also a war room on the seventh floor where meetings can be called. Even if the Chief Minister wants to review the flood situation, he can do it from here," Anand said.

Tower C has a multi-agency room and an auditorium, while Tower D will house other departments and data centres.

Meanwhile, a police official stated that the offices of the traffic police and Central Zone DCP could be shifted to the existing police commissioner's office in Basheerbagh.