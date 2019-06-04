Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Current Affairs 04 Jun 2019 SP-BSP coalition � ...
Nation, Current Affairs

SP-BSP coalition 'unprincipled', bound to collapse: BJP

ANI
Published Jun 4, 2019, 1:08 pm IST
Updated Jun 4, 2019, 1:14 pm IST
'People of UP have completely rejected this alliance and gave it a result that leads to its collapse,' BJP spokesperson Rao said.
He said that the 'Mahagathbandhan' in the state was formed to prevent Narendra Modi from becoming the Prime Minister again. (Photo: ANI)
 He said that the 'Mahagathbandhan' in the state was formed to prevent Narendra Modi from becoming the Prime Minister again. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: After Mayawati announced her decision to contest the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly by-polls alone, the BJP on Tuesday said that the "unprincipled" SP-BSP coalition in Uttar Pradesh was bound to collapse as it has been rejected by people.

"SP-BSP is an unprincipled alliance. People of Uttar Pradesh have completely rejected this alliance and gave it a result that leads to its collapse," BJP spokesperson G V L Narasimha Rao told ANI here.

 

He said that the "Mahagathbandhan" in the state was formed to prevent Narendra Modi from becoming the Prime Minister again. "It was an alliance of convenience and compulsion which was crafted to prevent Modi ji from becoming PM again," he said.

Calling Mayawati's decision to go solo in the by-elections "predictable", Rao said, "This announcement is something we had predicted months ago. PM Modi in his rallies had said that this is an alliance of convenience. This is a self-centred alliance."

Read | After Mayawati, Akhilesh says will fight by-elections alone

BSP chief Mayawati had said that her ally Samajwadi Party's vote base did not support the coalition in the Lok Sabha elections and announced her decision fight the by-elections for 11 Assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh alone.

She, however, said that it was not a "permanent break" from her alliance with Akhilesh Yadav-led party.

Talking to ANI on Tuesday, Mayawati said, "It is not a permanent break. If we feel in future that SP Chief succeeds in his political work, we'll again work together. But if he doesn't succeed, it will be good for us to work separately. So we've decided to fight the by-elections alone."

"We can't ignore political compulsions. In the results of Lok Sabha elections in UP, base vote of Samajwadi Party, the Yadav community, didn't support the party. Even strong contenders of SP were defeated," the former UP chief minister said.

The BSP and SP dumped their decades-old animosity to form a coalition in the politically crucial Uttar Pradesh just before the Lok Sabha elections. The BSP had contested on 38 and SP fought on 37 while RLD, a junior ally, contested on three parliamentary constituencies in the state.

While BSP and SP bagged 10 and 5 seats, respectively, RLD drew a blank.

...
Tags: mayawati, akhilesh yadav, narendra modi, bsp, sp, bjp
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

‘We are very vigorously following the case. We will provide every possible help to the state. Our officers are continuously in touch with the officials in the state,’ Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan said. (Photo: ANI)

Centre assures help to Kerala for Nipah, rushes doctors, experts

During the LS polls the Delhi CM had said in an interview that BJP wanted to get him killed by his own PSO in the manner in which Indira Gandhi had been assassinated. (Photo: PTI)

BJP leader Vijender Gupta files defamation case against Kejriwal and Sisodia

Photo: Representative Image

Mortal remains of WW-II soldiers brought home

Heat wave conditions in many parts with a severe heat wave in isolated pockets very likely over East Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha. East Rajasthan and in isolated pockets over Haryana, Marathwada Chhattisgarh, and Telangana are also likely to bear the brunt of the summer heat. (Representational Image)

Delhi likely to get relief from scorching heat in next 48 hrs: IMD



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

ICC World Cup 2019: Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan; DC's Dream11 Prediction

The Sri Lankan team is totally down and out, the unit is totally clue-less and doesn’t have any idea about what changes should it make to make sure this team clicks in this world Cup.
 

Video: Shah Rukh Khan surprises guests by attending hairstylist's sister's wedding

Shah Rukh Khan.
 

Datsun introduces electronic stability control on GO and GO+

The VDC is essentially Electronic Stability Control (ESC) and is a first in the segment.
 

Porn clip played in a government meeting in Rajasthan

Representative image (Photo: File)
 

Ahead of Eid, Pakistan launches its first ever moon-sighting website

The website 'pakmoonsighting .pk' was inaugurated on Sunday, two weeks after Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry made an announcement regarding the preparation of a scientific lunar calendar. (Photo: Screenshot)
 

Akshay Kumar shoots bike stunt on Bangkok streets for Rohit Shetty's 'Sooryavanshi'

Akshay Kumar on the set of Sooryavanshi.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Delhi likely to get relief from scorching heat in next 48 hrs: IMD

Heat wave conditions in many parts with a severe heat wave in isolated pockets very likely over East Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha. East Rajasthan and in isolated pockets over Haryana, Marathwada Chhattisgarh, and Telangana are also likely to bear the brunt of the summer heat. (Representational Image)

VHP, saints meet over Ram Temple, say will pressurize govt

The Ram Janma Bhoomi Nyas asserted that solution of issue is 'already there' but talks are premature. (Photo: ANI)

'Take responsibility for party's defeat,' says K'taka JD(S) chief, resigns from post

Vishwanath was also locked in a public spat in recent weeks with senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah over his functioning as the ruling coalition coordination committee chief and for not preparing the common agenda for the two partners. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Medical reports of Mehul Choksi 'misleading': ED tells Bombay HC

The agency also sought dismissal of a plea moved by Choksi against the Special FEOA (Fugitive Economic Offenders Act) special court declaring him a fugitive offender. (Photo: File)

Sachin Pilot should take responsibility for my son's defeat: Ashok Gehlot

Jodhpur has been Ashok Gehlot's stronghold for several years and he was elected five times from the Lok Sabha seat. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham