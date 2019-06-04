Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Politics 04 Jun 2019 Will fight by-electi ...
Nation, Politics

Will fight by-elections alone: Mayawati confirms BSP-SP split

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jun 4, 2019, 11:22 am IST
Updated Jun 4, 2019, 11:56 am IST
'If we feel in future that SP Chief succeeds in his political work, we'll again work together,' said Mayawati.
Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Tuesday confirmed that the party would part its way with the ally party in Uttar Pradesh for the by-elections. (Photo: File)
 Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Tuesday confirmed that the party would part its way with the ally party in Uttar Pradesh for the by-elections. (Photo: File)

Lucknow: Clarifying the speculations on breaking an alliance with the Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party (SP), the Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Tuesday confirmed that the party would part its way with the ally party in Uttar Pradesh for the by-elections.

"It's not a permanent break. If we feel in future that SP Chief succeeds in his political work, we'll again work together. But if he doesn't succeed, it'll be good for us to work separately. So we've decided to fight the by-elections alone," said Mayawati.

 

The statement from the BSP supremo came after reports surfaced that she had asked her party cadre to get ready to contest the upcoming assembly by-polls on their own after her party fared poorly in Lok Sabha polls, despite being in alliance with Samajwadi Party and RLD.

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister initiated that their relations are beyond politics and would continue forever. "Akhilesh Yadav and his wife Dimple Yadav have given me a lot of respect. I also forgot all our differences in the interest of the nation and gave them respect," she further said.

However, talking about the defeat faced by the coalition in the Lok Sabha elections, Mayawati said, "We can't ignore political compulsions. In the results of Lok Sabha elections in UP, base vote of Samajwadi Party, the 'Yadav' community, didn't support the party. Even strong contenders of SP were defeated."

The BSP and SP contested from 38 parliamentary seats each and gave four seats to the RLD. However, the alliance could only manage to win only 15 seats--10 by BSP and five by SP-- while the RLD drew a blank. BJP swept the state by bagging 62 out of the total 80 seats.

...
Tags: bsp, sp, alliance, mayawati, akhilesh
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

It further said that no invitation to people like Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) Chief Masood Azhar on the occasion could be a possible reason behind Pakistan's anger. (Photo: File)

People like Azhar not invited for Iftar could be reason for Pak’s anger: Shiv Sena

PM Narendra Modi with the USA President Donald Trump (Photo: File)

India cautious on trade sanctions by the US; may negotiate

Jodhpur has been Ashok Gehlot's stronghold for several years and he was elected five times from the Lok Sabha seat. (Photo: File)

Sachin Pilot should take responsibility for my son's defeat: Ashok Gehlot

The crew included six officers --- a Wing Commander, a Squadron Leader and four Flight Lieutenants ---- and two personnel below officer rank. The others were three personnel below officer rank and two non-combatants. (Photo: AFP)

Search ops resume today after IAF plane with 13 on board goes missing



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Ethiopia to ban gay tourists from ancient religious sites

Homosexuality is hated as well as being illegal in Ethiopia. (Photo: AFP)
 

Giant blimp of Trump as angry, nappy-clad baby to fly in London today

The six-meter (20 foot) high blimp will fly above Parliament Square for two hours from 0900 GMT when Trump is due to hold talks with the outgoing British Prime Minister Theresa May nearby in Downing Street. (Photo: AP)
 

Kim Jong Un’s sister back in public eye at North Korea’s mass games

She had accompanied him to his summits with President Donald Trump and South Korean President Moon Jae-in and had joined other dignitaries in the stands at last year’s Winter Olympics in South Korea. (Photo: AP)
 

Toyota Glanza details leaked ahead of launch

The Toyota hatchback will be offered in two variants - G and V.
 

Priyanka reveals her political aspirations, wants hubby Nick to run for president

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas.
 

Skullcandy Indy review: Bassy bad boys rivalling Apple AirPods

With the Skullcandy Indy featuring similar design cues as the Apple AirPods, comparisons can’t be helped.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

People like Azhar not invited for Iftar could be reason for Pak’s anger: Shiv Sena

It further said that no invitation to people like Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) Chief Masood Azhar on the occasion could be a possible reason behind Pakistan's anger. (Photo: File)

BSP chief respects Akhilesh, no decision yet on breaking alliance: Sukhdev Rajbhar

BSP leader Sukhdev Rajbhar. (Photo: File)

Jagan Reddy directs officials to prioritise Polavaram project completion

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed officials to give top priority to the completion of the Polavaram project. (Photo: File)

Opposition in Bihar claims of strain ties between BJP, JD(U)

The JD(U) on May 30 decided to not be a part of Prime Minister Modi's new ministry, rejecting the BJP's offer of only one ministerial berth. (Photo: File)

Rajya Sabha to meet on June 20

The Rajya Sabha has been convened to meet for the Budget Session from June 20, the day President Ram Nath Kovind will address the joint sitting of Parliament. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham