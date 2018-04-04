search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Nothing wrong if govt intends to check fake news: Press Council of India

PTI
Published Apr 4, 2018, 12:28 pm IST
Updated Apr 4, 2018, 12:28 pm IST
The Press Council's comments came after Narendra Modi ordered the I&B Ministry to cancel its fake news order.
Amending guidelines for the accreditation of journalists, the I&B Ministry had announced norms to contain fake news. However, Prime Minister Narendra Modi ordered the ministry to cancel the order. (Photo: File)
 Amending guidelines for the accreditation of journalists, the I&B Ministry had announced norms to contain fake news. However, Prime Minister Narendra Modi ordered the ministry to cancel the order. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: There is nothing wrong or obnoxious if a government intends to take remedial steps to check fake news but an independent statutory authority should decide on its veracity, the Press Council of India said on Tuesday.

The Council's comments came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi ordered the Information and Broadcasting Ministry to cancel its contentious guidelines on fake news that had been widely seen as a move to muzzle the media.

 

Also Read: PM Modi cancels his ministry's order on fake news following outcry

The PCI, in a statement signed by chairman Justice (retd) CK Prasad, said “no prudent person should or can justify" the dissemination of fake news.

“Fake news is a global menace and if any government intends to take remedial steps to check its spread, per se, there is nothing wrong or obnoxious about it, provided that the authority to decide the truthfulness or otherwise of an allegation of fake news is entrusted to an independent statutory body like the Press Council of India,” it said in the statement.

The PCI said fake news means news, story, information, data and reports which are wholly or partly false. Soon after the directive on Tuesday from the prime minister, the information and broadcasting ministry issued a statement, saying the guidelines regarding fake news had been withdrawn.

Amending guidelines for the accreditation of journalists, the ministry had on Monday announced norms to contain fake news. It said if the publication or telecast of a fake news item was confirmed, the accreditation of the journalist behind the news would be suspended for six months in the case of a first violation and for one year in the case of a second violation. If there was a third violation, his or her accreditation would be cancelled permanently, the ministry had said in a press release.

The ministry decision drew sharp criticism from opposition parties as well as from media bodies. The PCI said the complaint of fake news filed by an individual, government or any other aggrieved person is dealt with by the Council following procedures laid down in the Press Council Act and Press Council (Procedure for Inquiry) Regulations.

“However, it is only in gross cases of fake news or repeated involvement in fake news dissemination that the power to suspend or cancellation of accreditation of the journalists (should) be resorted to. The allegations need to be determined by the Council before any action is called for,” the PCI said.

Tags: fake news, press council of india, narendra modi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

IPL 2018: Full schedule, live streaming, telecast, date and time, squads and more

The tournament which will be spread across 51 days will witness 60 matches being played, with two qualifiers and an eliminator, followed by the final on 27 May at the Wankhede Stadium. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Ball-tampering row: Steve Smith not to challenge Cricket Australia's 12-month ban

"I won't be challenging the sanctions. They've been imposed by CA to send a strong message and I have accepted them," said Steve Smith. (Photo: AP)
 

Conspiracy theorist claims aliens may soon make contact

The evidence presented by Graham was obtained during a live feed from the ISS on March 31. (Youtube Screengrab/ Conspiracy Depot)
 

2018 Commonwealth Games opening ceremony: Live streaming, telecast timings and more

A 227-athlete Indian contingent will look to win medals and bring laurels at the Commonwealth Games 2018 in Gold Coast, Australia. (Photo: Twitter / IOA Team India)
 

Jwala Gutta takes a dig at Saina Nehwal's IOA outburst over father's accommodation

Jwala Gutta (right) on Tuesday took a jibe at Saina Nehwal (left) in series of tweet without taking her name. (Photo: AFP / PTI)
 

Messenger gets HD videos, 360-degree Photos

High resolution photo news was introduced last fall and Facebook is now launching the ability to share high definition quality videos straight to Messenger.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Rs 2.4 lakh Cr loans written off in over 3 yrs: West Bengal CM slams Govt

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee slammed the Government on disclosure of Rs 2.41 lakh-crore loans written off by PSU banks. (Photo: PTI | File)

Pre-poll perks? Computer Baba, 4 other Hindu religious leaders get MoS status in MP

Assembly elections are due in Madhya Pradesh this year, and main opposition Congress dubbed the decision as an attempt by the BJP to exploit the respect these religious leaders enjoy in the society. (Photo: File/PTI)

BJP MP who defended fake news editor is part of Press Council

https://deccanchronicle.com/nation/current-affairs/030418/editors-guild-condemns-ib-ministrys-fake-news-order-thanks-modi-f.html

Andhra special status: Chandrababu Naidu meets Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) supremo Chandrababu Naidu met his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday at the Andhra Bhawan. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Day after ‘Bharat Bandh’, mob burns homes of 2 Dalit politicians in Rajasthan

Nearly 1,000 people were arrested under preventive sections of law in the last two days of protest and 175 cases registered against anti-social elements, officials said. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham