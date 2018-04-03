search on deccanchronicle.com
PM Modi orders fake news rules to be withdrawn

Published Apr 3, 2018
Updated Apr 3, 2018, 12:42 pm IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the matter should only be addressed in Press Council of India.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi directs that the press release regarding fake news be withdrawn. (Photo: PTI | File)
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday directed that the press release regarding fake news be withdrawn and the matter should only be addressed in Press Council of India.

On Monday, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting said the accreditation of a journalist could be permanently cancelled if the scribe is found generating or propagating fake news, as it came out with stringent measures to contain the menace.

 

As per the amended guidelines for the accreditation of journalists, if the publication or telecast of fake news is confirmed, the accreditation of that journalist would be suspended for a period of six months in the first violation and for one year in case of a second violation.

In case of a third violation, his or her accreditation would be cancelled permanently, the information and broadcasting ministry said in a release.

It said any complaint of instances of fake news would be referred to the Press Council of India (PCI), if it pertains to print media, and to the News Broadcasters Association (NBA), if it relates to the electronic media, for determination of the news item being fake or not. This determination is expected to be completed within 15 days by these agencies, the ministry said.

