Unnao truck owner says he blackened plates as he was behind on EMIs

One of the agents from Kanpur-based firm that financed vehicle's purchase said, 'He had broken his EMI but then paid it off.'
On Sunday, the Unnao rape survivor was travelling with her family and lawyer when their car had a head-on collision with a truck. (Photo: File)
Lucknow: In a recent development in Unnao rape survivor’s accident, the truck owner claimed that the number plates were blackened because he was behind on EMI payments, reported NDTV.

One of the agents from Kanpur-based firm that financed vehicle's purchase said, “There is no pressure put on any one (for failing to pay instalments on time). He had broken his EMI but then paid it off. There was no pressure from any of us."

 

This statement has raised question marks over why the truck owner had claimed otherwise.

According to CCTV footage, on the day of the accident, truck crossed the toll plaza with blackened number plates. The police have yet to explain why the truck wasn’t stopped.

On Sunday, the Unnao rape survivor was travelling with her family and lawyer when their car had a head-on collision with a truck. In the crash, two of her aunts died. The survivor and her lawyer are in a critical condition.

The survivor’s family has alleged that expelled BJP lawmaker Kuldeep Sengar and his men were behind the accident. None of the security personnel accompanied the survivor.

According to a FIR filed by the survivor’s uncle after the accident, the police who were deployed for her security informed Sengar about her travel plans and routes.

The CBI has spurred into action after the Supreme Court gave them a seven-day deadline to finish the probe. The agency has also asked for details of Kuldeep Sengar's visitors in jail.

