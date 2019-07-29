Nation Current Affairs 29 Jul 2019 BJP MLA Sengar, his ...
Nation, Current Affairs

BJP MLA Sengar, his men behind accident: Unnao rape survivor's family

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jul 29, 2019, 12:03 pm IST
Updated Jul 29, 2019, 12:20 pm IST
'He might be in jail but his men are outside. We are being threatened by his men,' said the mother of the survivor.
Their car in which they were travelling in rammed into a truck. (Photo: ANI)
 Their car in which they were travelling in rammed into a truck. (Photo: ANI)

Lucknow: The woman who has accused BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar of raping her in Unnao in 2018, and her family met with an accident in Uttar Pradesh's Rae Bareli on Sunday. Their car in which they were travelling in rammed into a truck.

The two of the survivor’s aunt succumbed to their injuries, while her lawyer, who was driving the car, was grievously injured. The survivor and her family were travelling to meet her uncle who is serving a life term at a Rae Bareli district jail.

 

The family has accused MLA Sengar and his “men” to be behind the accident.

“Sengar's men are behind this incident. He uses a cell phone from inside the jail. He might be in jail but his men are outside. We are being threatened by his men continuously,” said the mother of the survivor.

 The survivor’s sister said, “We have been receiving constant threats. People even follow me when I go outside. One of the henchmen of the MLA, Naveen, had threatened my aunt of dire consequences.”

The police said: “The rape survivor's family had been provided security, but the gunner had not accompanied them on Sunday. The reason behind it is being probed. The truck involved in the accident has been impounded. It has a Fatehpur district registration plate.”

An official said that the injured were undergoing treatment at Lucknow's King George's Medical University.

Meanwhile, Chairman of Delhi Commission for Women, Swati Maliwal had tweeted that she would be going to Lucknow to meet the survivor and pledged support to her.

The Unnao rape case came to light in April last year, when the woman attempted suicide outside Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's house, and alleged that the police did not act on her complaint though she had approached them several months earlier. The case was transferred to the CBI after protests broke out and Sengar was later arrested.

On April 3, the survivor’s father was also beaten up allegedly by the MLA's brother Atul Singh and others in the village. He was sent to jail on various charges as well as under the Arms Act. On April 8, his condition deteriorated inside Unnao jail and he died in custody.

...
Tags: unnao rape case, rape, crime, crime against women, kuldeep singh sengar
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh


Latest From Nation

'The government had given her 10 security personnel, seven as home guards and other three as her personal guards,' UP DGP said. (Photo: ANI)

Unnao rape victim refused to take security personnel with her: UP DGP OP Singh

In the video, the forest officials can be seen putting the crocodile into the cage. (Photo: Youtube I Screengrab)

Watch: Croc shocks people as it finds way into gutter after river overflows

Rajkumar, who hails from Etah's Asrauli village, was in an inebriated condition when he bit the snake. (Photo: ANI)

Drunk UP man bites snake into pieces after it bit him

The Speaker's action came soon after Yediyurappa won the one-line confidence motion by voice vote and the House passed the Appropriation Bill and a day after he disqualified 14 more rebel MLAs, in addition to the three earlier. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

K'taka Assembly Speaker Ramesh Kumar resigns after Yeddy wins trust vote



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Watch: Croc shocks people as it finds way into gutter after river overflows

In the video, the forest officials can be seen putting the crocodile into the cage. (Photo: Youtube I Screengrab)
 

16-year-old wins USD 3 million for playing video game at Fortnite World Cup in US

Giersdorf, 16, from Pennsylvania, was one of at least 100 players competing for USD 30 million in total prize money, as the booming popularity of video and online games has drawn top-dollar investments and fueled the emerging professional sport. (Photo: AFP)
 

Drunk UP man bites snake into pieces after it bit him

Rajkumar, who hails from Etah's Asrauli village, was in an inebriated condition when he bit the snake. (Photo: ANI)
 

Galaxy Note 10 design change shows it’s way ahead of 2019 Apple iPhone 11

The Galaxy Note 10’s bezels will measure just 2mm on top, 3.7mm on the bottom and a mere 1.5mm at the sides.
 

Modi takes Discovery anchor to India's forests, talks about conservation

Modi is known for being media savvy and using new avenues to reach out to the younger generation. (Photo: Twitter)
 

2 men tries to steal luxury car in Gurgaon; police foils their attempt

The Gurgaon Police on Sunday foiled an attempt by two men to steal a Jaguar car. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Modi takes Discovery anchor to India's forests, talks about conservation

Modi is known for being media savvy and using new avenues to reach out to the younger generation. (Photo: Twitter)

Azam Khan apologises for remarks against BJP MP Rama Devi

'I have been an MLA for nine times, a minister several times, a Rajya Sabha member too. I was a parliamentary Affairs Minister too. I know legislative procedures. However, if my words hurt anyone, I hereby apologise,' Azam Khan said. (Photo: File)

Two transporters arrested for brutally assaulting driver in Maharashtra

The driver, Vicky Aaglawe, a resident of Kamleshwar (Nagpur), was hung with a rope tied to the office ceiling and beaten up with belt and sticks. (Photo: ANI)

UP Police use drones to monitor Kanwar Yatra pilgrims

Uttar Pradesh Police used drone cameras to aerially monitor the Kanwariyas' movement. (Photo: ANI)

Family of 35-yr-old man ties him with chains to stop his drug addiction

The 35-year-old Jasbeer Singh is married and has two children. When his family got to know about his suicide attempt, they tied him up with chains. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham