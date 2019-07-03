Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Current Affairs 03 Jul 2019 Mixed reaction to Ra ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Mixed reaction to Rahul's decision to stick to his resignation

ANI
Published Jul 3, 2019, 6:12 pm IST
Updated Jul 3, 2019, 6:26 pm IST
Rahul said he has quit as the party chief stressing that 'accountability is critical for the future growth' of the organisation.
Earlier in the day, Rahul stressed that he is no longer the president of the Congress, adding that the party should decide on a new chief without delay. (Photo: File)
 Earlier in the day, Rahul stressed that he is no longer the president of the Congress, adding that the party should decide on a new chief without delay. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Reactions were mixed on Rahul Gandhi's insistence on Wednesday on quitting as Congress President.

Soon after Gandhi made his position clear on Wednesday, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah, a Congress ally, greeted him on his standing by the decision and said that he is a young leader who can become president in future.

 

"Mubarak Ho, that he stood by his decision. He is young and he can become president again in future. He had always wanted someone else in that position, I cannot say that his resignation was due to Congress' defeat in the recent elections. I think he will now work towards building the party," Abdullah told ANI.

Earlier in the day, Rahul stressed that he is no longer the president of the Congress, adding that the party should decide on a new chief without delay.

Read | 'Thank you, serving Cong an honour': Rahul officially resigns as party chief

"The party should decide on the new president quickly without further delay, I am nowhere in this process. I have already submitted my resignation and I am no longer the party president. CWC should convene a meeting at the earliest and decide," Gandhi told reporters in the parliament.

Later in the day, Rahul said he has quit as the party chief stressing that "accountability is critical for the future growth" of the organisation.

Responding to this, Congress leader Salman Khurshid said Rahul has left the office of party president but he does not cease to be their leader.

"Rahul Gandhi has left the office of party president but he does not cease to be our leader. Sonia Gandhi is not president anymore but she remains our leader. By way of natural standing they will continue to have admiration, affection, the confidence of party workers in them," Khurshid said.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Nalin Kohli targetted Rahul and said: "It is up to him whether he continues or resigns. There are two types of parties, one like the BJP which is run by democracy. On the other hand, you have family-driven parties like the Congress. So it is for them to decide that we have no role," he said.

Rahul has also removed the tag of party President from his Twitter bio hours after confirming his resignation from the top post.

The Congress lawmaker changed his bio from "President of Indian National Congress" to "Member of Indian National Congress”.

...
Tags: rahul gandhi, congress, farooq abdullah, nalin kohli, salman khurshid
Location: India, Delhi


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

Representative Image.

Hindu outfits stage protest against cow slaughter

The then home Minister Rajnath Singh had said the National Democratic Alliance would work towards strengthening the sedition law which will help in dealing stringently with “anti-national elements”. (Photo: ANI)

Sedition law to remain; need it to fight anti-national elements

'This is the official account of Rahul Gandhi | Member of the Indian National Congress| Member of Parliament,' his bio on Twitter now reads. (Photo: ANI)

Rahul Gandhi changes his Twitter bio from 'President to Member of INC'

Vora, served as the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh from 1985 to 1988 before he was made a minister in the union cabinet. He was also the Governor of Uttar Pradesh from 1993 to 1996. (Photo: ANI)

Motilal Vora, 90, appointed interim Congress president



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Watch: Mumbai police officer rescues dog from drowning

The latest video of a Mumbai police officer rescuing a dog from drowning will reaffirm your faith in humanity. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

TV star Aashka Goradia enjoys romantic holiday with hubby Brent Goble; see pics

Aashka Goradia with husband Brent Goble. (Photos: Instagram)
 

Pope to declare Kerala nun Mariam Thresia as saint on October 13

The Pope has formally approved the canonisation of Mariam Thresia, foundress of the Sisters of the Holy Family, at an ordinary public consistory of cardinals on causes of canonisation at the Vatican on July 1, it said. (Photo: catholicsaints.info)
 

Find out how hottie Elnaaz Norouzi bagged her role in Sacred Games

Elnaaz Norouzi in Sacred Games. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Watch: Water gushes from AC duct in Sanghamitra superfast express, video goes viral

Water can be seen gushing out of the AC duct. (Photo: Twitter video screengrab | @RaiSuyagya)
 

Watch: Akshay Kumar nails #BottleCapChallenge in this exciting video

Akshay Kumar in action. (Source: Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Rahul Gandhi changes his Twitter bio from 'President to Member of INC'

'This is the official account of Rahul Gandhi | Member of the Indian National Congress| Member of Parliament,' his bio on Twitter now reads. (Photo: ANI)

Motilal Vora, 90, likely to be interim Congress chief

Vora, served as the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh from 1985 to 1988 before he was made a minister in the union cabinet. He was also the Governor of Uttar Pradesh from 1993 to 1996. (Photo: ANI)

Be simple and humble: Naveen Patnaik's 'guru mantra' to new BJD MLAs

The party president, who is also the chief minister of Odisha shared tips and tricks with the legislators to achieve success in politics. (Photo: File)

Watch: Mumbai police officer rescues dog from drowning

The latest video of a Mumbai police officer rescuing a dog from drowning will reaffirm your faith in humanity. (Photo: Screengrab)

PM Modi meets Amreli man who cycled to Delhi celebrating BJP's poll victory

Modi also tweeted four photos alongside, one from the interaction and three others of Bhikhubhai from his journey. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham