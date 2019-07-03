Cricket World Cup 2019

Have to set an example to prevent a repeat: PM on Akash's 'batting'

On Tuesday, PM Modi made it clear that Akash Vijayvargiya's conduct was unacceptable and action had to be taken.
'Whoever it may be, whoever's son he may be, such arrogance, misbehaviour cannot be tolerated and action should be taken against them,' PM added. (photo: File)
 'Whoever it may be, whoever's son he may be, such arrogance, misbehaviour cannot be tolerated and action should be taken against them,' PM added. (photo: File)

New Delhi: BJP lawmakers on Wednesday will have a session with Prime Minister Narendra Modi which will include a discussion over Akash Vijayvargiya’s conduct, reported NDTV.

Akash Vijayvargiya triggered a controversy after he assaulted an official with a cricket bat and has been unapologetic about his behaviour.

 

This meeting would mark the start of “discipline sessions”.

According to sources, BJP veteran Kailash Vijayvargiya's son Akash Vijayvargiya may become the first lesson in consequences as the party plans tough action against the newly-elected Madhya Pradesh legislator.

On Tuesday, during a BJP parliamentary party meeting, PM Modi made it clear that Akash Vijayvargiya's conduct was unacceptable and action had to be taken.

"If we have to lose an MLA, so be it. We have to set an example to prevent a repeat," PM Modi reportedly told lawmakers.

"Whoever it may be, whoever's son he may be, such arrogance, misbehaviour cannot be tolerated and action should be taken against them," PM added.

Akash Vijayvargiya was given a hero's welcome with garlands by his father Kailash Vijayvargiya and others when he was released on bail on Sunday.

As per reports, the meeting would take place for seven groups of MPs. Besides discipline, the lawmakers will also be briefed about the government's plan.

