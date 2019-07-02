Cricket World Cup 2019

'No matter whose son': PM upset after Akash Vijayvargiya thrashes official

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jul 2, 2019, 12:06 pm IST
Updated Jul 2, 2019, 12:10 pm IST
The Prime Minister was speaking at the meeting of the BJP parliamentary party.
According to sources, PM Modi also said people who welcomed Akash Vijayvargiya after his release from jail on bail should also be removed. (Photo: File)
 According to sources, PM Modi also said people who welcomed Akash Vijayvargiya after his release from jail on bail should also be removed.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday has reportedly expressed his displeasure with Akash Vijayvargiya. He is the son of senior BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya, who is out on bail after being arrested for assaulting an official with a cricket bat last week.

In a meeting, PM Modi said that such people should be expelled from the party, "no matter whose son", without exception.

 

The Prime Minister was speaking at the meeting of the BJP parliamentary party.
According to sources, PM Modi also said people who welcomed Akash Vijayvargiya after his release from jail on bail should also be removed.

