Coronavirus Live updates from AP, Telangana: AP govt announces first covid19 death

Road leading to the historic Charminar wears a deserted look during the nationwide lockdown, in wake of the coronavirus outbreak, in Hyderabad. PTI photo

Hyderabad: Coronavirus positive cases continue to maintain an upward curve in Telangana with 30 new cases reported on Thursday taking the total to 154 so far. Out of 154 coronavirus positive cases in Telangana,17 patients had recovered and were discharged, while nine persons, all from the Tablighi Jamaat cluster, died.

In Andhra Pradesh, the total number of cases stand at 161, On Thursday 68 fresh cases, all linked to the Tablighi Jamat congregation, were reported.

First covid19 death in Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh on Friday registered first death due to COVID-19 after a 55-year old man tested positive for the infection. He was admitted to a hospital on 30 on March after suffering from Hypertension Diabetes.

The deceased came in contact with his son, who travelled to Delhi and returned to Andhra on 17 March. Till Friday morning, the state registered a total of 161 positive cases.

Telangana govt launches 'fact check' website to counter misinformation on COVID-19

In a bid to counter misinformation about the spread of COVID-19 in the state, the Telangana government launched a dedicated website.

The website (https://factcheck.telangana.gov.in) debunks false claims that are widely circulated on social media amid the statewide lockdown in place until mid-April.

CM Chandrashekar Rao to pay full salary and incentives for medical and police staff

Chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao said that the government will pay a full month’s salary and an additional incentive to medical and health staff and the police employees for March.

