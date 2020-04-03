Nation Current Affairs 03 Apr 2020 Coronavirus Live upd ...
Coronavirus Live updates from AP, Telangana: AP govt announces first covid19 death

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published Apr 3, 2020, 1:36 pm IST
Updated Apr 3, 2020, 2:22 pm IST
Telugu states are battling to contain the infection with residents bent upon travelling to their home town
Road leading to the historic Charminar wears a deserted look during the nationwide lockdown, in wake of the coronavirus outbreak, in Hyderabad. PTI photo
Hyderabad: Coronavirus positive cases continue to maintain an upward curve in Telangana with 30 new cases reported on Thursday taking the total to 154 so far. Out of 154 coronavirus positive cases in Telangana,17 patients had recovered and were discharged, while nine persons, all from the Tablighi Jamaat cluster, died.

In Andhra Pradesh, the total number of cases stand at 161, On Thursday 68 fresh cases, all linked to the Tablighi Jamat congregation, were reported.

 

First covid19 death in Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh on Friday registered first death due to COVID-19 after a 55-year old man tested positive for the infection. He was admitted to a hospital on 30 on March after suffering from Hypertension Diabetes.

The deceased came in contact with his son, who travelled to Delhi and returned to Andhra on 17 March. Till Friday morning, the state registered a total of 161 positive cases.

Telangana govt launches 'fact check' website to counter misinformation on COVID-19

In a bid to counter misinformation about the spread of COVID-19 in the state, the Telangana government launched a dedicated website.

The website (https://factcheck.telangana.gov.in) debunks false claims that are widely circulated on social media amid the statewide lockdown in place until mid-April.

CM Chandrashekar Rao to pay full salary and incentives for medical and police staff

Chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao said that the government will pay a full month’s salary and an additional incentive to medical and health staff and the police employees for March.

Tags: coronavirus live updates, coronavirus telangana, covid19 india, ap coronavirus, coronavirus in andhra pradesh
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan reviews the treatment facilities for coronavirus-affected patients at the Advanced Institute of Medical Sciences in Bhopal on March 28, 2020. (PTI)

Madhya Pradesh to invoke NSA against attackers of medical personnel

Representational Image. (PTI)

Oman Air to operate special plane to evacuate their stranded citizens in Kerala

Police officials distribute fruits among their colleagues on duty manning the lockdown in Bhopal. (PTI)

IAS officer from Bhopal among nine positive for coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh



