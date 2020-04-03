Nation Current Affairs 03 Apr 2020 Telangana CM assures ...
Telangana CM assures full pay plus incentives for medical staff and police

A decision to this effect was taken by CM Rao at a review meeting on Wednesday
Hyderabad: Chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao has decided on Thursday that the government will pay a full month’s salary to medical and health staff and the police employees for March.

According to a press release from the CMO, Mr Rao has also decided to pay an additional incentive for the staff of the two departments, which the chief minister will announce in a day or two. A decision to this effect was taken by CM Rao at a review meeting held at the Pragati Bhavan in the city on Wednesday.

 

In another press release, the CMO informed that the CM held lengthy discussions with senior officers regarding the extent of spread of coronavirus in the state and reviewed various steps being taken to mitigate the risk.

During the meeting, KCR said that the government was giving top priority to the protection of medical staff, who are providing treatment to people infected by or suspecting to be having Covid virus disease.

He said the government was making arrangements for supply of personal protection equipment (PPE) kits, N95 masks, hydroxyl-chloroquine and azithromycin tablets, and medical kits to conduct tests.

Mr Rao said that all measures are being taken to provide treatment to patients, protection of medical staff and achieve a greater control over the spread of the virus.

The Telangana government claimed that initially the virus spread among those who came from abroad, and then through them it spread to others.

“They are all recovering, several of them have been discharged and currently, none of those cases were serious or had proved fatal,” the release from the CMO said.

But positive cases for the past few days were all of those who went to a religious congregation of Markaz Nizamuddin organised by the Tablighi Jamaat in Delhi, because of which the state government has decided to identify, track and conduct tests on all those who attended Markaz.

