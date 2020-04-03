Coronavirus in Karnataka Live: Bagalkote district reports first case

A coronavirus graffiti drawn at a junction to create awareness during a nationwide lockdown, imposed in the wake of COVID 19 outbreak, in Bengaluru. PTI

Karnataka reports 14 new Covid19 cases

14 new Covid19 cases have been reported from Karnataka, rising the total to 124. At least 11 out of the 14 people tested have been directly or indirectly linked to the Jablighi-Jamaat event in Delhi.

Karnataka move to SC over inter-state issue with Kerala

The karnataka government moved to Supreme Court over Kerala High Court's orders to open the Karnataka-Kerala inter state borders to facilitate the movement of patients from Kasaragod district to Mangalore for medical help.

Karnataka moves to SC over Kerala HC's orders on inter-state border

Bagalkote reports first Covid19 case

A 75-year resident of Bagalkote district, with no history of travel tested positive for coronavirus, making Bagalkote the 14th district in the state to report the virus.

The new case takes the state's overall cases to 125, with three deaths so far.