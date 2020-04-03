Nation Current Affairs 03 Apr 2020 Southern Railways to ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Southern Railways to turn train coaches into isolation wards for Covid19 patients

PTI
Published Apr 3, 2020, 5:37 pm IST
Updated Apr 3, 2020, 5:39 pm IST
The coaches will have spaces for doctors, nurses and paramedical staff, besides arrangements to install medical equipment
PTI Photo
 PTI Photo

Mangaluru: Southern Railway have begun work on converting 20 train coaches into isolation wards for treatment of Covid-19 patients here on the instructions from  the Railway Board.

Twenty coaches have reached the central railway station here and two of them have already been converted into isolation wards for suspected coronavirus patients. Work on setting up toilet facility and bathroom in the coaches after removing seats and modifying their design is under progress in the remaining coaches which will also be converted into isolation wards within a week, Southern Railway (Palakkad division) public relations officer Gopinanthan said.

 

The coaches will be kept at the second entry of the central railway station here and handed over to the health department.

The coaches will have spaces for doctors, nurses and paramedical staff, besides arrangements to install medical equipment.

Tags: southern railways, karnataka coronavirus updates, covid-19 india
Location: India, Karnataka


