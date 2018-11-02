search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

#MeToo: US-based journalist accuses former minister MJ Akbar of rape

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Nov 2, 2018, 10:03 am IST
Updated Nov 2, 2018, 10:08 am IST
In a first-person account, journalist Pallavi Gogoi has written about the traumatic abuse she faced at the hands of MJ Akbar.
'In his hotel room, even though I fought him, he was physically more powerful. He ripped off my clothes and raped me,' the journalist wrote. (Photo: File) 
 'In his hotel room, even though I fought him, he was physically more powerful. He ripped off my clothes and raped me,' the journalist wrote. (Photo: File) 

Mumbai: In the wake of #MeToo allegations by women journalists against editor-turned -politician MJ Akbar,  another woman journalist who worked with Akbar at The Asian Age during the 90's has now accused him of assaulting and raping her.

In a first-person account, Pallavi Gogoi, an editor at the National Public Radio (NPR), has written about the traumatic abuse she faced in a column published by The Washington Post which has been dismissed by Akbar's lawyer.

 

Terming them as the 'most painful memories' of her life, the US-based journalist recalls that as a 22-year-old graduate, she was 'star-struck' when she joined The Asian Age's Delhi office to work under a leading and successful editor -- MJ Akbar.

Soon after, in 1994, Akbar 'applauded her efforts and suddenly lunged to kiss' her. The journalist recalls that she was left 'red-faced, confused, ashamed, destroyed'. 

In just a span of a few months, the second incident took place in Mumbai where she says Akbar 'came close to me to kiss me'.  When she 'fought him and pushed him away', Akbar ended up scratching her face. 

After returning to Delhi, Akbar 'threatened to kick me out of the job if I resisted him again' said the journalist. 

The third incident took place when she was called by Akbar, who was in Jaipur, to 'discuss a story' in his hotel room where he eventually assaulted and raped her. 

"In his hotel room, even though I fought him, he was physically more powerful. He ripped off my clothes and raped me," the journalist wrote. 

The journalist, who did not tell anyone about the incident, said 'instead of reporting him to the police, I was filled with shame.' She added that she became helpless and Akbar 'continued to defile her' for a few months. 

The abuse did not end here and continued even when the woman journalist moved to the London office where Akbar 'hit her and went on a rampage, throwing things'. The journalist confided in her family and friends and left The Asian Age soon after. 

The journalist says she wrote the column to 'support the many women who have come out to tell their truth'.

MJ Akbar resigned from the post of junior foreign minister on October 17 and filed a lawsuit against journalist Priya Ramani for outing him. He has also labelled these allegations as 'baseless and wild'.

Read the full report here. 

...
Tags: #metoo india, journalist accuses mj akbar of rape
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Happy birthday SRK: Superstar takes time out to greet fans outside Mannat at midnight

SRK's 53rd birthday celebrations in Mannat.
 

Saudi Arabia executes Indonesian maid for killing employer who tried to rape her

Reports further state that there are further 18 Indonesians awaiting their fate on death row in the country. (Photo: Representational Image/AFP)
 

New WhatsApp feature improves group chat experience

WhatsApp's new feature allows to privately reply a message received in a group.
 

Man smeared peanut butter on his crotch, bulldog ripped it off

The man had been seen walking the dog in the days before the shocking incident and the dog was later put down. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Girl dies after sleepwalking into wardrobe and accidentally hanging herself

An inquest into her death heard Hazel was scared of her wardrobe after watching the animated movie Monsters Inc. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Taiwanese woman has 4-inch centipede removed from her ear, it was still alive

Doctors were horrified to discover the 10-centimetre (4-inch) creepy crawly and immediately removed the insect with a pair of tweezers. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

BJP leader, brother shot dead in J&K's Kishtwar; Army on standby

Immediately after the attack, people started assembling outside the residence of Parihar and refused entry of senior police officers. (Photo: Facebook)

Bengaluru: Nothing is worth taking your life

Picture for representation

KSPCB to decide on 2-hour slot to burst crackers

The Supreme Court decision that bans firecrackers in the Delhi-NCR region, has also said that southern states can decide on their two-hour window for fire crackers.

Experts trash BBMP’s claim to HC

Picture for representation

Chennai: Jayalalithaa was sedated when I saw her, says Vidyasagar Rao

Tamil Nadu ex-Governor CH.Vidyasagar Rao
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham