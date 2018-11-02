search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

'It was consensual relation': MJ Akbar on US-based journalist's rape claims

DECCAN CHRONICLE / ANI
Published Nov 2, 2018, 3:11 pm IST
Updated Nov 2, 2018, 3:42 pm IST
MJ Akbar said consensual relationship with accuser Pallavi Gogoi ended, 'perhaps not on the best note'.
MJ Akbar claims that the journalist entered into consensual relationship with him in around 1994. The relationship spanned several months. (Photo: File)
 MJ Akbar claims that the journalist entered into consensual relationship with him in around 1994. The relationship spanned several months. (Photo: File)

Mumbai: Former Union minister MJ Akbar, accused by several journalists of sexual harassment during the #MeToo movement, on Friday said the allegations made by US-based journalist Pallavi Gogoi in The Washington Post -- accusing him of rape -- were “false”.

In a statement to news agency ANI, Akbar said his lawyer received a series of cryptic and non-specific questions from The Washington Post on October 29, regarding incidents alleged to have taken place approximately 23 years ago.

 

“These allegations were false and were consequently denied,” MJ Akbar said.

Referring to an article published in The Washington Post written by Pallavi Gogoi where she has accused Akbar of raping her, the former junior minister of foreign affairs said, “I have had occasion to read this article and it has become necessary, at this point in time, to bring certain facts to light.”

Akbar claimed the journalist entered into a consensual relationship with him around 1994. The relationship spanned several months.

“This relationship gave rise to talk and would later cause strife in my home life as well. This consensual relationship ended, perhaps not on best note,” Akbar claimed.

Also Read: #MeToo: US-based journalist accuses former minister MJ Akbar of rape

Akbar added, “People who worked with me and knew both of us (Pallavi and him) have indicated that they would be happy to bear testimony to what is stated above and at no stage, did the behavior of Pallavi Gogoi, give any one of them impression that she was working under duress.”

 

MJ Akbar's statment. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)MJ Akbar's statment. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

 

Reacting for the first time over the sexual harassment allegations made against Akbar, his wife Mallika told ANI that she maintained silence all this while #MeToo campaign has been unleashed against her husband. “However, The Washington Post article by Pallavi Gogoi alleging that she was raped by him forces me to step in with what I know to be true,” she said.

Mallika claimed that Gogoi had caused “unhappiness and discord” in their house over 20 years ago due to her relationship with MJ Akbar.

“I learned of her (Gogoi) and my husband’s involvement through her calls and her public display of affection in my presence. In her flaunting the relationship, she caused anguish and hurt my entire family,” she said.

“I don't know Pallavi's reasons for telling this lie, but a lie it is,” Mallika added.

Mallika said that at The Asian Age party at their home, crowded with young journalists, she watched with mortification and pain as her husband and Gogoi danced close. “I had confronted my husband at the time and he decided to prioritise his family,” she added.

She further claimed that another woman journalist who accused Akbar, Tushita Patel, and Pallavi Gogoi were often at her home but none of the two carried “the haunted look of victims of sexual assault”.

“Tushita Patel and Pallavi Gogoi were often at our home, happily drinking and dining with us. Neither carried the haunted look of victims of sexual assault,” Mallika said.

 

  MJ Akbar's wife Mallika Akbar's statment. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)MJ Akbar's wife Mallika Akbar's statment. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

...
Tags: mj akbar, #metoo movement, the washington post, pallavi gogoi
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Related Stories

#MeToo: US-based journalist accuses former minister MJ Akbar of rape


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Honor Magic 2 launched with slider mechanism and six cameras

Honor claims the device can be charged from 0 to 85 per cent within 30 minutes.
 

Virat Kohli equals Sourav Ganguly, Yuvraj; eyes another Sachin Tendulkar ODI record

Not only Yuvraj and Ganguly, but Kohli also stands par with the likes of Viv Richards, Ricky Ponting and Hashim Amla in the list of Man of the Series awards for ODIs. (Photo: PTI)
 

Mercedes-Benz GLC facelift, new B-Class, CLA & GLS to debut in 2019

Mercedes-Benz has revealed its global launch plan for 2019, giving us an insight into what cars could come to India next year.
 

Doctor removes woman's healthy kidney after mistaking it for tumour

When he was supposed to move aside he spotted a mass in the pelvis and declared an emergency (Photo: AFP)
 

Watch: Ravindra Jadeja aces review call after proving MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli wrong

Jadeja claimed four wickets with his left-arm spin as India romped to their target in 14.5 overs to take the five-match series 3-1. (Photo: PTI)
 

Happy birthday SRK: Superstar takes time out to greet fans outside Mannat at midnight

SRK's 53rd birthday celebrations in Mannat.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Gunmen came in groups, made us sit and opened fire: Assam’s Tinsukia attack survivor

Women block Dhola-Tinsukia highway and burn tyres in protest against murder of 5 people by terrorists in Bishnoimukh village in Tinsukia. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Trump shows sympathy for those waiting for green cards, says they'll enter US

The US has the largest and most expansive immigration programmes on the planet, Donald Trump said. (Photo: File)

Sanctions on Khashoggi's killers may take ‘handful more weeks’: Mike Pompeo

Pompeo emphasised, as Trump has, that 'not only do we have important commercial relationships, but important strategic relationships, national security relationships with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and we intend to make sure that those relationships remain intact.' (Photo: File)

Delhi man, model girlfriend arrested for murder of wife who objected to affair

Manjeet, husband of the deceased, his girlfriend Angel Gupta alias Shashi Prabha and Rajeev, were arrested in connection with the murder of Sunita, the teacher, in northwest Delhi’s Bawana area. (Photo: angelgupta.com)

This security guard is writing letters to Kargil war heroes’ family for 20 years

On the postcard that he sends, Jitendra Singh Gurjar carefully sketches the Indian flag and writes 'Satyamev Jayate' (truth triumphs) next to it. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham