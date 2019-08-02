Nation Current Affairs 02 Aug 2019 Troop deployment in ...
Troop deployment in J&K based on internal security situation: MHA

PTI
Published Aug 2, 2019, 10:38 am IST
Updated Aug 2, 2019, 10:38 am IST
The Home Ministry on Friday said reason of troop deployment are not discussed in the public domain.
 Sources in the ministry also said 100 companies (10,000 personnel) of central forces had been ordered for deployment about a week ago and they are in the process of reaching their destinations. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: The Home Ministry on Friday said the deployment of paramilitary forces in Jammu and Kashmir was based on the security situation there and requirements of rotation, and such things are not discussed in the public domain.

Sources in the ministry also said 100 companies (10,000 personnel) of central forces had been ordered for deployment about a week ago and they are in the process of reaching their destinations. This has apparently led to speculation of induction of additional forces.

 

Read | 28,000 more troops being sent to Kashmir, week after 10,000 central forces move in

"Based on the assessment of the internal security situation, training requirements, the need for paramilitary troops to be rotated for rest and recuperation, induction and de-induction of central forces is a continuous and dynamic process," the sources said.

It has never been the practice to discuss in the public domain the details of deployment and movement of paramilitary forces deployed in a particular theatre, they said.

