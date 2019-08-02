Troop deployment in J&K based on internal security situation: MHA

Sources in the ministry also said 100 companies (10,000 personnel) of central forces had been ordered for deployment about a week ago and they are in the process of reaching their destinations. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: The Home Ministry on Friday said the deployment of paramilitary forces in Jammu and Kashmir was based on the security situation there and requirements of rotation, and such things are not discussed in the public domain.

Sources in the ministry also said 100 companies (10,000 personnel) of central forces had been ordered for deployment about a week ago and they are in the process of reaching their destinations. This has apparently led to speculation of induction of additional forces.

"Based on the assessment of the internal security situation, training requirements, the need for paramilitary troops to be rotated for rest and recuperation, induction and de-induction of central forces is a continuous and dynamic process," the sources said.

It has never been the practice to discuss in the public domain the details of deployment and movement of paramilitary forces deployed in a particular theatre, they said.